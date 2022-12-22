Premi Oscar 2023: annunciate le shortlist

Oscar 2023, annunciate le shortlist: soddisfazione per Alice Rohrwacher. Le nomitation saranno annunciate il 24 gennaio, le ambite statuette saranno consegnate il 12 marzo

Sono state annunciate le shortlist, le liste ristrette dei candidati che concorrono per la nomination agli Oscar 2023. ‘Nostalgia’ di Mario Martone con Pierfrancesco Favino non c’è l’ha fatta. Il film con Pierfrancesco Favino era in corsa per la categoria Miglior film straniero. Per questa categoria sono ancora ‘in gioco’, tra i tanti, per l’Argentina ‘Argentina, 1985’, per la Francia ‘Saint Omer’, per il Messico ‘Bardo, la cronaca falsa di alcune verità’ di Alejandro González Iñárritu , per il Belgio ‘Close’ e per la Polonia ‘Eo’, in cui recita Lorenzo Zurzolo. Soddisfazione, spiega la Dire (www.dire.it), per Alice Rohrwacher con ‘Le pupille’ (prodotto da Carlo Cresto-Dina per tempesta e Alfonso Cuarón per Esperanto Filmoj), disponibile su Disney+, entrato nella shortlist dei 15 migliori cortometraggi live action. Le nomination saranno annunciate il 24 gennaio. Le ambite statuette saranno consegnate il 12 marzo.

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO BREVE

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, Close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, Holy Spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

India, Last Film Show

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco, The Blue Caftan

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, EO

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don’t Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

“Time” – Amsterdam

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” – Avatar: The Way of Water

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is A Life” – Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Til You’re Home” – A Man Called Otto

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“My Mind & Me” – Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

“Good Afternoon” – Spirited

“Applause” – Tell It like a Woman

“Stand Up” – Till

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Dust & Ash” – The Voice of Dust and Ash

“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing

“New Body Rhumba” – White Noise

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO LIVE ACTION

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

MIGLIOR SONORO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick