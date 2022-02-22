Razzie Awards 2022: i candidati a peggior film dell’anno

Razzie Awards 2022, Space Jam: New Legends candidato a peggior film, mentre Bruce Willis ha ottenuto un’intera categoria di nomination con otto pessime performance
Sono stati svelati i candidati ai Razzie Award 2022 che premiano i peggiori film e le peggiori interpretazioni dell’ultimo anno.
In nomination, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), spiccano Space Jam: New Legends, The Woman in the Window, Diana: The Musical (adattamento del musical di Broadway). Tra gli interpreti, invece, Amy Adams, LeBron James, Mark Wahlberg e Jared Leto.
Novità di quest’anno è la categoria interamente dedicata a Bruce Willis con otto pessime performance: American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death e Survive the Game.
RAZZIE 2022, I CANDIDATI
Peggior film
Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
Peggior attore
Scott Eastwood (Dangerous)
Roe Hartrampf (Diana the Musical)
Lebron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy)
Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen)
Mark Wahlberg (Infinite)
Peggiore attrice
Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window)
Jeanna de Waal (Diana the Musical)
Megan Fox (Midnight in the Switchgrass)
Taryn Manning (Karen)
Ruby Rose (Vanquish)
Peggiore attrice non protagonista
Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen)
Sophie Cookson (Infinite)
Erin Davie (Diana the Musical)
Judy Kaye (Diana the Musical)
Taryn Manning (Every Last One of Them)
Peggior attore non protagonista
Ben Affleck (The Last Duel)
Nick Cannon (The Misfits)
Mel Gibson (Dangerous)
Gareth Keegan (Diana the Musical)
Jared Leto (House of Gucci)
Peggiore coppia sullo schermo
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or choreographed) Musical Number (Diana the Musical)
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner product) He Dribbles on (Space Jam: A New Legacy)
Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent (House of Gucci)
Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal (Dear Evan Hansen)
Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) (Tom & Jerry the Movie)
Peggior Remake, Rip-Off, o Sequel
Karen (inadvertent remake of Cruella de Vil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Read Window)
Peggior regista
Christopher Ashley (Diana the Musical)
Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hansen)
Coke Daniels (Karen)
Renny Harlin (The Misfits)
Joe Wright (The Woman in the Window)
Peggior sceneggiatura
Joe DiPietro – Diana the Musical
Coke Daniels – Karen
Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny – The Misfits
John Wrathall and Sally Collett – Twist
Tracy Letts – The Woman in the Window
Peggiore interpretazione di Bruce Willis in un film del 2021
Bruce Willis / American Siege
Bruce Willis / Apex
Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis / Deadlock
Bruce Willis / Fortress
Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis / Out of Death
Bruce Willis / Survive the Game