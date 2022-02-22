Razzie Awards 2022: i candidati a peggior film dell’anno

Razzie Awards 2022, Space Jam: New Legends candidato a peggior film, mentre Bruce Willis ha ottenuto un’intera categoria di nomination con otto pessime performance

Sono stati svelati i candidati ai Razzie Award 2022 che premiano i peggiori film e le peggiori interpretazioni dell’ultimo anno.

In nomination, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), spiccano Space Jam: New Legends, The Woman in the Window, Diana: The Musical (adattamento del musical di Broadway). Tra gli interpreti, invece, Amy Adams, LeBron James, Mark Wahlberg e Jared Leto.

Novità di quest’anno è la categoria interamente dedicata a Bruce Willis con otto pessime performance: American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death e Survive the Game.

RAZZIE 2022, I CANDIDATI

Peggior film

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

Peggior attore

Scott Eastwood (Dangerous)

Roe Hartrampf (Diana the Musical)

Lebron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen)

Mark Wahlberg (Infinite)

Peggiore attrice

Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window)

Jeanna de Waal (Diana the Musical)

Megan Fox (Midnight in the Switchgrass)

Taryn Manning (Karen)

Ruby Rose (Vanquish)

Peggiore attrice non protagonista

Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen)

Sophie Cookson (Infinite)

Erin Davie (Diana the Musical)

Judy Kaye (Diana the Musical)

Taryn Manning (Every Last One of Them)

Peggior attore non protagonista

Ben Affleck (The Last Duel)

Nick Cannon (The Misfits)

Mel Gibson (Dangerous)

Gareth Keegan (Diana the Musical)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Peggiore coppia sullo schermo

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or choreographed) Musical Number (Diana the Musical)

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner product) He Dribbles on (Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent (House of Gucci)

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal (Dear Evan Hansen)

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) (Tom & Jerry the Movie)

Peggior Remake, Rip-Off, o Sequel

Karen (inadvertent remake of Cruella de Vil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Read Window)

Peggior regista

Christopher Ashley (Diana the Musical)

Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hansen)

Coke Daniels (Karen)

Renny Harlin (The Misfits)

Joe Wright (The Woman in the Window)

Peggior sceneggiatura

Joe DiPietro – Diana the Musical

Coke Daniels – Karen

Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny – The Misfits

John Wrathall and Sally Collett – Twist

Tracy Letts – The Woman in the Window

Peggiore interpretazione di Bruce Willis in un film del 2021

Bruce Willis / American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / Out of Death

Bruce Willis / Survive the Game