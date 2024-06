Gli Shanguy nelle radio e online con “Yalla Yalla”

LYRICS

VERSE

Keep pretendin’

I’m in heaven

On my own I play it so cool

But I can’t wait

another second

Got me sweatin’ boy I want you

PRE

Yeah I’ve been thinkin bout us

Slide on over no rush

Give me all of your trust

Lemme work it out

And now you’re feelin it too

Everything that I do

starts a fire in you

Lemme work it out

CHORUS

Every time I close my eyes

See your body on mine

Need to feel you next to mine

Baby yalla yalla!

So you can call me on the late

I’ll come right away

If you want me the same

Baby yalla yalla!

VERSE2

This heat’s intense

and my defenses

start to melt out on the dancefloor

No more debatin

Whatcha waitin’

for I’m sayin that it’s all yours

PRE2

Yeah I’m done thinkin bout this

Boy don’t try to resist

Gimme more than a kiss

Lemme work it out

You say you’re feelin it too

Everything that I do

Starts a fire in you

Lemme work it out.

CHORUS

Every time I close my eyes

See your body on mine

Need to feel you next to mine

Baby yalla yalla!

So you can call me on the late

I’ll come right away

If you want me the same

Baby yalla yalla!

La La La La La

La La La La La

La La La La La

Baby yalla yalla!