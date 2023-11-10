Grammy Awards 2024: svelate le 94 nomination, Taylor Swift da record


Grammy Awards 2024, svelate le nomination. Taylor Swift passa alla storia per il numero di volte in cui è stata candidata nella categoria “Canzone dell’anno”

Il countdown può iniziare. La Recording Academy ha svelato le 94 nomination dei Grammy Awards 2024. La cerimonia si svolgerà a Los Angeles il 4 febbraio. A spiccare è Taylor Swift che fa la storia per essere diventata la prima persona con 7 nomination nella categoria “Canzone dell’anno” con la sua hit “Anti-Hero”.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • Boygenius – “The Record”
  • Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”
  • Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”
  • Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”
  • SZA – “SOS”
  • Taylor Swift – “Midnights”

RECORD OF THE YEAR

  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
  • Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
  • Jon Batiste – “Worship”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
  • Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
  • Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
  • Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
  • Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • Coco Jones
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again..
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
  • Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

  • Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
  • Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
  • Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
  • SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

  • Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”
  • Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
  • Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”
  • Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”
  • Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

  • Brandy Clark – “Buried”
  • Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
  • Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
  • Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
  • Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

  • Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
  • Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
  • Metallica – “72 Seasons”
  • Paramore – “This Is Why”
  • Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”

BEST R&B ALBUM

  • Babyface – “Girls Night Out”
  • Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”
  • Emily King – “Special Occasion”
  • Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
  • Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II”