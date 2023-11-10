Grammy Awards 2024: svelate le 94 nomination, Taylor Swift da record

Grammy Awards 2024, svelate le nomination. Taylor Swift passa alla storia per il numero di volte in cui è stata candidata nella categoria “Canzone dell’anno”
Il countdown può iniziare. La Recording Academy ha svelato le 94 nomination dei Grammy Awards 2024. La cerimonia si svolgerà a Los Angeles il 4 febbraio. A spiccare è Taylor Swift che fa la storia per essere diventata la prima persona con 7 nomination nella categoria “Canzone dell’anno” con la sua hit “Anti-Hero”.
Ecco le più importanti, la lista completa verrà aggiunta a questo link.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Boygenius – “The Record”
- Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”
- Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”
- Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
- Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”
- SZA – “SOS”
- Taylor Swift – “Midnights”
RECORD OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
- Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
- Jon Batiste – “Worship”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
- Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
- Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
- Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
- Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
- Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
- SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
- Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”
- Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
- Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”
- Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”
- Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
- Brandy Clark – “Buried”
- Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
- Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
- Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
BEST ROCK ALBUM
- Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
- Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
- Metallica – “72 Seasons”
- Paramore – “This Is Why”
- Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”
BEST R&B ALBUM
- Babyface – “Girls Night Out”
- Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”
- Emily King – “Special Occasion”
- Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
- Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II”