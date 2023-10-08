Drake online con il nuovo album “For all the dogs”

Drake pubblica in streaming il nuovo album ‘For all the dogs’: 23 tracce, di cui 11 vedono la partecipazione di diversi artisti
La lunga attesa è terminata. Drake ha pubblicato oggi ‘For all the dogs’, l’ottavo album in studio (nonché primo da solista) del rapper canadese. Il disco, la cui uscita era inizialmente programmata per il 22 settembre, contiene 23 tracce, di cui 11 vedono la partecipazione di diversi artisti, tra cui 21 Savage, J. Cole, SZA e Bad Bunny.
FOR ALL THE DOGS, LA TRACKLIST
- “Virginia Beach”
- “Amen” Feat. Teezo Touchdown
- “Calling For You” Feat. 21 Savage
- “Fear Of Heights”
- “Daylight”
- “First Person Shooter” J. Cole
- “IDGAF” Feat. Yeat
- “7969 Santa” Feat. Teezo Touchdown & Snoop Dogg
- “Slime You Out” Feat. SZA
- “Bahamas Promises”
- “Tried Our Best”
- “Screw The World Interlude”
- “Members Only” Feat. PartyNextDoor
- “Drew A Picasso”
- “What Would Pluto Do”
- “All The Parties” Feat. Chief Keef
- “8AM In Charlotte”
- “BBL Love Interlude”
- “Gently” Feat. Bad Bunny
- “Rich Baby Daddy” Feat. Sexyy Red & SZA
- “Another Late Night” Feat. Lil Yachty
- “Away From Home”
- “Polar Opposites”