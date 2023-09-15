“Italodisco” dei The Kolors ha anche una versione in Inglese

The Kolors alla conquista degli USA: arriva la versione inglese di ‘Italodisco’, brano tormentone dell’estate. Ecco il testo della canzone
Brano incoronato tormentone dell’estate, doppio disco di platino e disco d’ora in Svizzera, vincitore di Power Hits Estate 2023. Dopo aver conquistato le piattaforme streaming italiane e europee, ‘Italodisco’ prova a doppiare il successo, valicando i confini d’oltreoceano. È da oggi disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali la versione in inglese della hit dei The Kolors, richiesta espressamente da Warner Music America per il mercato statunitense. Un passo importante per la band, che festeggia il raggiungimento di un nuovo importantissimo traguardo.
ITALODISCO VERSIONE INGLESE – TESTO
I try to answer my desires
And then stay up late with synthesisers
In the studio
But something’s missing in the wires
It’s like the music’s lost the fire
Had it all, let it go
When you were here, I never feared
Everything could disappear
And I would sit alone in silence
(Silence)
I need to get back to the sound
That can lift me off the ground
I pray the speakers give my guidance
(Guidance)
I trust you more than words can say
More than life, more than any DJ…
Let’s go, I can’t resisto
Italodisco, I must insisto
Maybe we could
Start just by taking it slow
Then up the tempo
Under the moon’s glow
Like moving shadows
I know it’s not Ibiza
Four on the floor with my Señorita
Got me looking high and low
I can’t see her
But everytime I think
I do or I think of you
I hear italodisco
I’m so distracted, overthinking
So many questions in my head
Why’d you leave?
Where’d you go?
I’m on the dance floor, but it’s sinking
And I don’t think my heart
Will float-oat-oat-oat
When you were here I had no fear
But Always music in my ears
You made my heart beat like no others!
I miss you more than words can say
More than life, more than any DJ…
Let’s go, I can’t resisto
Italodisco, I must insisto
Maybe we could
Start just by taking it slow
Then up the tempo
Under the moon’s glow
Like moving shadows
I know it’s not Ibiza
Four on the floor with my Señorita
Got me looking high and low
I can’t see her But everytime I think
I do or I think of you I hear italodisco Disco
Suona Italodisco
Disco
Suona Italodisco
Tonight…
We’re gonna dance till the sunrise
Moroder is in my blood!
And my heart beats to the rhythm of the Disco
Italodisco
I know it’s not Ibiza
Four on the floor with my Señorita
Got me looking high and low I can’t see her
But everytime I think
I do or I think of you
I hear italodisco
I hear Italodisco
But everytime I think
I do or I think of you
I hear italodisco