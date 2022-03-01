“Mc Loving” è il nuovo singolo di Sacramento

Si intitola “Mc Loving” il nuovo singolo di Sacramento feat. De Marion: il brano è disponibile su tutte le piaattaforme digitali

Esce “Mc Loving“, il nuovo singolo di Sacramento + De Marion. La colonna sonora di un ritorno notturno verso casa, che segna finalmente il ritorno del progetto solista di Steve Fileti (fuori in Italia per La Tempesta) dopo la pubblicazione del secondo album “Latte (The Italian Breakfast)“.

Everytime I drive back home in the dark after a brilliantined and bubbly night out with the goodfellas, I picture myself pulling over to the side of the ring road and letting one of those kitten strappy lace wet look ladies in the car. No matter what season it is and how cold it is, they’re there, they don’t miss a day of work in their tiny mini dresses lit by a lamppost alongside the suburban roads.

I want to pay them to spend an hour or two. Taking them to a bar and listening to their stories. Letting them talk about their dreams. Most of all, asking them why they never kiss their customers. This is the scenario of ‘Mc Lovin’, a song by me Steve of Sacramento and my distant cousin and ex chubby De Marion.

SCOPRI IL BRANO SU SPOTIFY: https://spoti.fi/3o9VbGe