Arrivano i Grammy Awards 2022: ecco le nomination

Best Rock Song
Weezer – All My Favorite Songs
Kings of Leon – The Bandit
Mammoth WVH – Distance
Paul McCartney – Find My Way
Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War
Best Rock Album
AC/DC – Power Up
Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight
Paul McCartney – McCartney III
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra – Lost You
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – Peaches
H.E.R. – Damage
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste – I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home to Me
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. – Damage
SZA – Good Days
Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Progressive R&B Album
Eric Bellinger – New Light
Cory Henry – Something to Say
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye – Table for Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert
Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best R&B Album
Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste – We Are
Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Cardi B – Up
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Drake, Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat – Need to Know
Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
Kanye West Featuring The Weekend & Lil Baby – Hurricane
Best Rap Song
DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas – Bath Salts
Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat – Best Friend
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z – Jail
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best Rap Album
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King’s Disease II
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda
Best Country Solo Performance
Luke Combs – Forever After All
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive
Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You
Brothers Osborne – Younger Me
Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – Chasing After You
Elle King & Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Best Country Song
Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It
Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton – Cold
Thomas Rhett – Country Again
Walker Hayes – Fancy Like
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne – Skeletons
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton – Brothers
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Christian Scott Atunde – Sackodougou
Kenny Barron – Kick Those Feet
Jon Batiste – Bigger Than Us
Terence Blanchard – Absence
Chick Corea – Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project – Generations
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue
Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler
Gretchen Parlato – Flor
Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul
Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline
Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band Live
Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live at Birdland!
Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force – Dear Love
Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver
Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling
Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL
Best Latin Jazz Album
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror
Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland
Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency
Miguel Zenón ^ Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore – Voice of God
Dante Bowe – Joyful
Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help
CeCe Winans – Never Lost
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – Wait on You
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
J Balvin – Jose
Karol G – KG0516
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Bomba Estéreo – Deja
Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Juanes – Origen
Nathy Peluso – Calambre
C. Tangana – El Madrileño
Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s
Mon Laferte – Seis
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II
Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena
Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas
Tony Succar – Live in Peru
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste – Cry
Billy Strings – Love and Regret
The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best American Roots Song
Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool
Jon Batiste – Cry
Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best Americana Album
Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
Los Lobos – Native Sons
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Yola – Stand for Myself
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Renewal
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Best Traditional Blues Album
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues
Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues
Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Watson – Take Me Back
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown – Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
Best Folk Album
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops
Chia Wa – My People
Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco
Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
Etana – Pamoja
Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
Sean Paul – Live N Livin
Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence
Spice – 10
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat
Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy – Do Yourself
Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà
Yo-Yo Ma & Angélique Kidjo – Blewu
Wizkid Featuring Tems – Essence
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best Children’s Music Album
123 Andrés – Actívate
1 Tribe Collective – All One Tribe
Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future
Falu – A Colorful World
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Crayon Kids
Best Spoken Word Album
LeVar Burton – Aftermath
Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis
J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago
Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman – 8:46
Barack Obama – A Promised Land
Best Comedy Album
Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine
Chelsea Handler – Evolution
Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK
Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life
Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American
Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given
Best Musical Theater Album
Original Album Cast – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
World Premiere Cast – Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers
Original Broadway Cast – Girl From the North Country
The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company – Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
World Premiere Cast – Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots
Barlow & Bear – The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Various Artists – Cruella
Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen
Various Artists – In the Heights
Various Artists – One Night in Miami…
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Kris Bowers – Bridgerton
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus RossSoul