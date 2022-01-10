Golden Globe: trionfa Jane Campion con “Il potere del cane”

Golden Globe, vince il western “Il potere del cane” della regista neozelandese Jane Campion. Sorrentino senza premi

La notte dei Golden Globe 2022 vede il trionfo di Jane Campion e il suo ‘Il potere del cane‘. Il western Netflix con Benedict Cumberbatch e Kirsten Dunst della regista neozelandese, premio Oscar per la sceneggiatura con Lezioni di piano (1993), porta a casa i premi per miglior film drammatico, miglior regia e miglior attore non protagonista (Kodi Smit-McPhee). La cerimonia, spiega la Dire (www.dire.it), non è andata in onda in diretta tv e i premi sono stati annunciati dagli organizzatori, l’associazione stampa straniera di Hollywood, sul sito Internet dei Golden Globe. Con ‘Il potere del cane’, Jane Campion aveva vinto anche il Leone d’Argento, premio speciale per la regia, all’ultima Mostra del Cinema di Venezia.

Niente da fare invece per Paolo Sorrentino: il suo ‘È stata la mano di Dio‘, candidato come miglior film straniero, è stato battuto da ‘Drive my car’ del giapponese Ryusuke Hamaguchi. E anche l’altro regista italiano in corsa per un premio, Enrico Casarosa con il suo film d’animazione ‘Luca’, è rimasto all’asciutto: premiato l’altro film Disney, ‘Encanto’. Sorrentino può comunque ancora sperare nell’Oscar: il suo film autobiografico è nella shortlist per miglior film straniero dell’Academy Award.

Ecco l’elenco di tutti i premiati ai Golden Globe 2022:

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO

Il potere del cane

Belfast

I segni del cuore – Coda

Dune

King Richard

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Jane Campion (Il potere del cane)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

Succession

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

MIGLIOR COMMEDIA/MUSICAL

West Side Story

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

MIGLIOR SERIE TV COMMEDIA/MUSICAL

Hacks

The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE TV COMMEDIA

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE TV DRAMMATICA

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA/MUSICAL

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE

O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA/MUSICAL

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Jessica Chastain (Gli occhi di Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE/FILM TV

Kate Winslet (Omicidio a Easttown)

Jessica Chastain (Scene da un matrimonio)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE/FILM TV

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scene da un matrimonio)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE TV DRAMMATICA

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Omar Sy (Lupin)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA/MUSICAL

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Will Smith (King Richard)

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Il potere del cane)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Drive my car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Giappone)

È stata la mano di Dio (Paolo Sorrentino, Italia)

Scompartimento n. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen, Finlandia)

Un eroe (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)

Madres paralelas (Pedro Almodovar, Spagna)

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (Il potere del cane)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM

Kodi Smit-McPhee (Il potere del cane)

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA FILM

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast

Jane Campion — Il potere del cane

Adam McKay — Don’t Look Up

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza

MIGLIOR MINISERIE/FILM TV

The Underground Railroad

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Omicidio a Easttown

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA FILM

Dune — Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat

Encanto — Germaine Franco

Il potere del cane — Jonny Greenwood

Madri parallele — Alberto Iglesias

MIGLIOR CANZONE FILM

No Time to Die da No Time to Die — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Be Alive da King Richard – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Dos Orugitas da Encanto — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy da Belfast — Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) da Respect — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King