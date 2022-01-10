Golden Globe: trionfa Jane Campion con “Il potere del cane”

Golden Globe, vince il western “Il potere del cane” della regista neozelandese Jane Campion. Sorrentino senza premi
La notte dei Golden Globe 2022 vede il trionfo di Jane Campion e il suo ‘Il potere del cane‘. Il western Netflix con Benedict Cumberbatch e Kirsten Dunst della regista neozelandese, premio Oscar per la sceneggiatura con Lezioni di piano (1993), porta a casa i premi per miglior film drammatico, miglior regia e miglior attore non protagonista (Kodi Smit-McPhee). La cerimonia, spiega la Dire (www.dire.it), non è andata in onda in diretta tv e i premi sono stati annunciati dagli organizzatori, l’associazione stampa straniera di Hollywood, sul sito Internet dei Golden Globe. Con ‘Il potere del cane’, Jane Campion aveva vinto anche il Leone d’Argento, premio speciale per la regia, all’ultima Mostra del Cinema di Venezia.
Niente da fare invece per Paolo Sorrentino: il suo ‘È stata la mano di Dio‘, candidato come miglior film straniero, è stato battuto da ‘Drive my car’ del giapponese Ryusuke Hamaguchi. E anche l’altro regista italiano in corsa per un premio, Enrico Casarosa con il suo film d’animazione ‘Luca’, è rimasto all’asciutto: premiato l’altro film Disney, ‘Encanto’. Sorrentino può comunque ancora sperare nell’Oscar: il suo film autobiografico è nella shortlist per miglior film straniero dell’Academy Award.
Ecco l’elenco di tutti i premiati ai Golden Globe 2022:
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
Il potere del cane
Belfast
I segni del cuore – Coda
Dune
King Richard
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Jane Campion (Il potere del cane)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Denis Villeneuve (Dune)
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
Succession
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
MIGLIOR COMMEDIA/MUSICAL
West Side Story
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
MIGLIOR SERIE TV COMMEDIA/MUSICAL
Hacks
The Great
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE TV COMMEDIA
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE TV DRAMMATICA
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA/MUSICAL
Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Marion Cotillard (Annette)
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)
Emma Stone (Cruella)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE
O Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA/MUSICAL
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)
Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)
Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Jessica Chastain (Gli occhi di Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE/FILM TV
Kate Winslet (Omicidio a Easttown)
Jessica Chastain (Scene da un matrimonio)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE/FILM TV
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Oscar Isaac (Scene da un matrimonio)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE TV DRAMMATICA
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Omar Sy (Lupin)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA/MUSICAL
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Will Smith (King Richard)
Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Il potere del cane)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
Drive my car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Giappone)
È stata la mano di Dio (Paolo Sorrentino, Italia)
Scompartimento n. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen, Finlandia)
Un eroe (Asghar Farhadi, Iran)
Madres paralelas (Pedro Almodovar, Spagna)
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (Il potere del cane)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Ruth Negga (Passing)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM
Kodi Smit-McPhee (Il potere del cane)
Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)
Jamie Dornan (Belfast)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Andie MacDowell (Maid)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA FILM
Kenneth Branagh — Belfast
Jane Campion — Il potere del cane
Adam McKay — Don’t Look Up
Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza
MIGLIOR MINISERIE/FILM TV
The Underground Railroad
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Omicidio a Easttown
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA FILM
Dune — Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat
Encanto — Germaine Franco
Il potere del cane — Jonny Greenwood
Madri parallele — Alberto Iglesias
MIGLIOR CANZONE FILM
No Time to Die da No Time to Die — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Be Alive da King Richard – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Orugitas da Encanto — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy da Belfast — Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) da Respect — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King