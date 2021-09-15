Dua Lipa è Sailor Moon nel video di “Levitating”

Dua Lipa diventa Sailor Moon nel video di “Levitating”: il videoclip animato è stato realizzato in stile anime retrò
Un po’ Creamy un po’ Sailor Moon. Dua Lipa omaggia il mondo degli anime shoujo Anni 80 nel video di Levitating. La clip, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), è stata realizzata in stile animazione retrò dal gruppo di artisti giapponesi NOSTALOOK sotto la direzione creativa di Yu Tsubaki. Nel video Dua Lipa veste i panni di una cantante dotata di poteri magici (come Creamy) che, dopo una trasformazione in stile Sailor Moon, si esibisce in un mega concerto per gli abitanti della Luna.
Le immagini che scorrono sullo schermo si sposano con il testo “spaziale” della canzone, che utilizza la metafora di una navicella spaziale che irradia lo spazio di euforia e felicità per rappresentare l’amore.
Dua Lipa – Levitating
Il singolo Levitating di Dua Lipa è estratto dal suo secondo album in studio “Future Nostalgia” pubblicato nel 2020.
TESTO
If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy
And I can take you for a ride
I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm
Where the music don’t stop for life
Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes
Shining just the way I like
If you’re feeling like you need a little bit of company
You met me at the perfect time
You want me, I want you, baby
My sugarboo, I’m levitating
The Milky Way, we’re renegading
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I’m levitating
You, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You’re the moonlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I’m levitating
I believe that you’re for me, I feel it in our energy
I see us written in the stars
We can go wherever, so let’s do it now or never
Baby, nothing’s ever, ever too far
Glitter in the sky, glitter in our eyes
Shining just the way we are
I feel like we’re forever every time we get together
But whatever, let’s get lost on Mars
You want me, I want you, baby
My sugarboo, I’m levitating
The Milky Way, we’re renegading
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I’m levitating
You, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You’re the moonlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I’m levitating
You can fly away with me tonight
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I’m levitating (Woo)
You can fly away with me tonight
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Woo)
My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off
And I’m feeling so electric, dance my ass off
And even if I wanted to, I can’t stop
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off
And I’m feeling so electric, dance my ass off
And even if I wanted to, I can’t stop
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
You want me, I want you, baby
My sugarboo, I’m levitating
The Milky Way, we’re renegading
I got you (Yeah), moonlight, you’re my starlight
I need you all night (All night), come on, dance with me
I’m levitating (Woo)
You can fly away with me tonight (Tonight)
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Take you for a ride)
I’m levitating (Woo)
You can fly away with me tonight (Tonight)
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Let me take you for a ride)
I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You are my starlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Come on, dance with me)
I’m levitating
You, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You’re the moonlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I’m levitating.