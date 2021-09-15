Dua Lipa è Sailor Moon nel video di “Levitating”

Dua Lipa diventa Sailor Moon nel video di “Levitating”: il videoclip animato è stato realizzato in stile anime retrò

Un po’ Creamy un po’ Sailor Moon. Dua Lipa omaggia il mondo degli anime shoujo Anni 80 nel video di Levitating. La clip, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), è stata realizzata in stile animazione retrò dal gruppo di artisti giapponesi NOSTALOOK sotto la direzione creativa di Yu Tsubaki. Nel video Dua Lipa veste i panni di una cantante dotata di poteri magici (come Creamy) che, dopo una trasformazione in stile Sailor Moon, si esibisce in un mega concerto per gli abitanti della Luna.

Le immagini che scorrono sullo schermo si sposano con il testo “spaziale” della canzone, che utilizza la metafora di una navicella spaziale che irradia lo spazio di euforia e felicità per rappresentare l’amore.

Dua Lipa – Levitating

Il singolo Levitating di Dua Lipa è estratto dal suo secondo album in studio “Future Nostalgia” pubblicato nel 2020.

TESTO

If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy

And I can take you for a ride

I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm

Where the music don’t stop for life

Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes

Shining just the way I like

If you’re feeling like you need a little bit of company

You met me at the perfect time

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I’m levitating

The Milky Way, we’re renegading

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I’m levitating

You, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You’re the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I’m levitating

I believe that you’re for me, I feel it in our energy

I see us written in the stars

We can go wherever, so let’s do it now or never

Baby, nothing’s ever, ever too far

Glitter in the sky, glitter in our eyes

Shining just the way we are

I feel like we’re forever every time we get together

But whatever, let’s get lost on Mars

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I’m levitating

The Milky Way, we’re renegading

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I’m levitating

You, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You’re the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I’m levitating

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’m levitating (Woo)

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Woo)

My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off

And I’m feeling so electric, dance my ass off

And even if I wanted to, I can’t stop

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off

And I’m feeling so electric, dance my ass off

And even if I wanted to, I can’t stop

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I’m levitating

The Milky Way, we’re renegading

I got you (Yeah), moonlight, you’re my starlight

I need you all night (All night), come on, dance with me

I’m levitating (Woo)

You can fly away with me tonight (Tonight)

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Take you for a ride)

I’m levitating (Woo)

You can fly away with me tonight (Tonight)

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Let me take you for a ride)

I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You are my starlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Come on, dance with me)

I’m levitating

You, moonlight, you’re my starlight (You’re the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I’m levitating.