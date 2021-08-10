Don’t Go Yet nuova canzone di Camila Cabello: il testo

Fuori in digitale e in rotazione radiofonica “Dont’ Go Yet”, il nuovo singolo di Camila Cabello che anticipa l’album: ecco il testo della canzone

È disponibile in rotazione radiofonica e in digitale “Dont’ Go Yet”, il nuovo singolo di Camila Cabello. Il brano anticipa “Familia”, il terzo album di inediti dell’artista multiplatino di prossima uscita.

Scritto dalla stessa Camila Cabello, insieme a Scott Harris, Ricky Reed e Mike Sabath e prodotto da questi ultimi due, nel singolo sono presenti le percussioni suonate dall’acclamato batterista cubano Pedrito Martinez.

Dont’ Go Yet – TESTO

Oh, my love, oh, yeah, yeah

I’m in love, yeah

I replayed this moment for months

Alone in my head, waitin’ for it to come

I wrote all your lines in the scripts in my mind, and

I hope that you follow it for once

I imagine myself in satin, the room was platinum and gold

I’d dance and catch your eye, you’ll be mesmerized, oh

We’d find a corner, then your hands in my hair

Finally we’re here, so, why

Are you sayin’ you got a flight, need an early night?

No, don’t go yet

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

Oh, yеah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

What you leavin’ for, whеn my night is yours?

Just a little more, don’t go yet

Baby, don’t go yet, ‘cause I wore this dress for a lil’ drama

And I bet, I bet that you think that you know, but you don’t

Baby, come to mama

I get, I get what I want when I want

And I get it how I wanna, wanna

And I want you baby, gotta get you, baby

We’d find a corner, then your hands in my hair

Finally we’re here, so, why

Are you sayin’ you got a flight, need an early night? No

Don’t go yet

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (No, no)

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours?

Just a little more, don’t go yet

Come along

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don’t go yet)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don’t go yet) Hey

(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet)

(No te vayas, quédate) Dale

(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Ahora voy yo

(No te vayas, quédate)

(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Stay a little longer

(No te vayas, quédate) Know you really wanna

(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Stay a little longer

(No te vayas, quédate) Oh

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (Oh)

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (Oh, don’t go yet)

Oh, yeah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (Oh)

What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours?

Just a little more

What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours? Yours, yours

What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours?

Just a little more, don’t go yet