Permission to Dance dei BTS: ecco video e testo

Il video di Permission To Dance dei BTS da record: ha raggiunto 30milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube. Ecco il testo della canzone

A poche ore dall’uscita, il video di Permission To Dance dei BTS ha raggiunto 30milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube. Il brano, disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali come spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), è stato scritto da Ed Sheeran e fa parte del CD singolo “Butter” della band, che comprende quattro tracce: “Butter”, “Permission to Dance”, “Butter (Instrumental) e “Permission to Dance (Instrumental).”

IL VIDEO

Permission To Dance dei BTS – TESTO

It’s the thought of being young

When your heart’s just like a drum

Beating louder with no way to guard it

When it all seems like it’s wrong

Just sing along to Elton John

And to that feeling, we’re just getting started

When the nights get colder

And the rhythms got you falling behind

Just dream about that moment

When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye

Then you say

I wanna dance

The music’s got me going

Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah

Let’s break our plans

And live just like we’re golden

And roll in like we’re dancing fools

We don’t need to worry

‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land

Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance

There’s always something that’s standing in the way

But if you don’t let it faze ya

You’ll know just how to break

Just keep the right vibe, yeah

‘Cause there’s no looking back

There ain’t no one to prove

We don’t got this on lock (Yeah)

The wait is over

The time is now so let’s do it right, mm (Yeah)

Yeah we’ll keep going

And stay up until we see the sunrise (Yeah)

And we’ll say

I wanna dance

The music’s got me going

Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah

Let’s break our plans

And live just like we’re golden

And roll in like we’re dancing fools

We don’t need to worry

‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land

Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

No, we don’t need permission to dance

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na (Hey)

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Well, let me show ya

That we can keep the fire alive, mm

‘Cause it’s not over

Till it’s over, say it one more time

Say

I wanna dance

The music’s got me going (Music’s got me going)

Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move, yeah (Hey, yeah)

Let’s break our plans

And live just like we’re golden (Ooh)

And roll in like we’re dancing fools (Like we’re dancing fools)

We don’t need to worry

‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land (We know how to land)

Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight (Ooh)

‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance