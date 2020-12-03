Game Awards 2020: The Last of Us parte II guida le nomination

The Last of Us Parte II guida le nomination dei Game Awards 2020: la cerimonia di premiazione in diretta streaming il 10 dicembre

Sono state annunciate le nomination dei ‘Game Awards 2020’, il più atteso evento annuale di premiazione dei videogiochi. Tra i titoli che hanno guadagnato più candidature spicca The Last Of Us Parte II, con ben 10 nomination nelle varie categorie, compresa ‘Miglior gioco dell’anno’. Seguono ‘Hades’, con 8 candidature, e ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ con 7.

I premi saranno assegnati il 10 dicembre (in Italia sarà notte) durante un evento digitale in live streaming gratuito, fruibile su più di 45 piattaforme video globali. La serata sarà arricchita da performance musicali e annunci di giochi in anteprima mondiale.

Nel frattempo, fino al 9 dicembre, è possibile votare il titolo preferito sul sito ufficiale dei ‘Game Awards 2020’, www.thegameawards.com. Il risultato finale, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), sarà influenzato il 10 percento dalle preferenze espresse dal pubblico e il 90 per cento dalla votazione di una giuria selezionata.

Ecco tutte le nomination

Game of the Year – Gioco dell’anno

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Game Direction – Miglior regia

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Narrative – Miglior Narrativa

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)

Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)

Hades (Greg Kasavin)

The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

Best Art Direction – Miglior direzione artistica

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Score and Music – Miglior colonna sonora e musica

DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Hades (Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

Best Audio Design – Miglior design audio

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Performance – Miglior performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact – Gioco di maggior impatto

If Found… (DREAMFELL/Annapurna)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboad Computer/Annapurna)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tel Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Best Ongoing – Miglior gioco continuativo

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Indie – Miglior gioco indipendente

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Best Mobile – Miglior gioco mobile

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

Best Community Support – Miglior direzione community

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Innovation in Accessibility – Miglior accessibilità

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)

HyperDot (Tribe Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Best VR/AR – Miglior gioco VR/AR

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)

STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Best Action – Miglior gioco d’azione

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

Best Action/Adventure – Miglior action/adventure

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

Best Role Playing – Miglior GDR

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)

Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Best Fighting – Miglior picchiaduro

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

Best Family – Miglior gioco per famiglie

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy – Miglior simulatore/strategico

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)

Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

Best Sports/Racing – Miglior gioco sportivo/di corse

Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Best Multiplayer – Miglior multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Debut Game – Miglior Indie al debutto

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Content Creator of the Year – Content Creator dell’anno

Alanah Pearce

NickMercs

TimtheTatman

Jay Ann Lopez

Valkyrae

Best eSports Game – Gioco eSports dell’anno

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best eSports Athlete – Giocatore eSports dell’anno

Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty

Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO

Best eSports Coach – Coach eSports dell’anno

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch)

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)

Best eSports Team – Team eSports dell’anno

DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends

Dallas Empire / Call of Duty

San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League

G2 Esports / League of Legends

Team Secret / DOTA2

Best eSports Event – Miglior evento eSports

BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Host – Miglior host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden