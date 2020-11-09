MTV EMA: Diodato vince e festeggia sui social


Mtv Ema, Diodato vince: “Tutto questo amore è il premio più grande”. Statuette assegnate, nella serata di ieri, anche a Lady Gaga, Cardi B, BTS e Little Mix

Continua l’anno fortunato di Diodato. Il cantautore si è aggiudicato il premio per “Miglior artista italiano” agli Mtv Europe Music Awards, che si sono tenuti nella serata di domenica in streaming, con tutte le performance registrate a casa per il perdurare dell’emergenza Coronavirus.

Il vincitore di Sanremo 2020 era nominato insieme a Random, Irama, Levante ed Elettra Lamborghini.

Grande la gioia di Diodato, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), che sui social ha ringraziato i fan con un video speciale. Una dedica suonata al pianoforte. “Grazie, grazie, grazie!!! Non so che altro dire- ha scritto il cantautore dopo la notizia della vittoria-. Ve lo ripeto anche cantando e suonando. Tutto questo amore è il premio più grande.

Gli altri premiati

Da tutto il mondo gli artisti si sono riuniti per celebrare la musica al di là delle restrizioni in una vera e propria festa che ha visto come protagonisti star come Lady Gaga, i BTS, Cardi B e le Little Mix.

Miss Germanotta è stata eletta Best Artist. Il gruppo coreano si è aggiudicato Best Song con “Dynamite” e Best Fans, Cardi B è la Best Hip Hop e le Little Mix Best Pop. A Dj Khaled e Drake per “Popstar” il premio per il Best Video.

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori

Best Video

WINNER: DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake starring Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

WINNER: BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

WINNER: Little Mix

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Best Group

WINNER: BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

WINNER: Doja Cat

BENEE

DaBaby

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

WINNER: Karol G

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

WINNER: Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

WINNER: Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

WINNER: David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

WINNER: Hayley Williams

blackbear

FKA twigs

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

WINNER: H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

WINNER: YUNGBLUD

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

Best Virtual Live

WINNER: BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

