MTV EMA: Diodato vince e festeggia sui social

Mtv Ema, Diodato vince: “Tutto questo amore è il premio più grande”. Statuette assegnate, nella serata di ieri, anche a Lady Gaga, Cardi B, BTS e Little Mix
Continua l’anno fortunato di Diodato. Il cantautore si è aggiudicato il premio per “Miglior artista italiano” agli Mtv Europe Music Awards, che si sono tenuti nella serata di domenica in streaming, con tutte le performance registrate a casa per il perdurare dell’emergenza Coronavirus.
Il vincitore di Sanremo 2020 era nominato insieme a Random, Irama, Levante ed Elettra Lamborghini.
Grande la gioia di Diodato, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), che sui social ha ringraziato i fan con un video speciale. Una dedica suonata al pianoforte. “Grazie, grazie, grazie!!! Non so che altro dire- ha scritto il cantautore dopo la notizia della vittoria-. Ve lo ripeto anche cantando e suonando. Tutto questo amore è il premio più grande“.
Gli altri premiati
Da tutto il mondo gli artisti si sono riuniti per celebrare la musica al di là delle restrizioni in una vera e propria festa che ha visto come protagonisti star come Lady Gaga, i BTS, Cardi B e le Little Mix.
Miss Germanotta è stata eletta Best Artist. Il gruppo coreano si è aggiudicato Best Song con “Dynamite” e Best Fans, Cardi B è la Best Hip Hop e le Little Mix Best Pop. A Dj Khaled e Drake per “Popstar” il premio per il Best Video.
Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori
WINNER: DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake starring Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Artist
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
WINNER: BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready
Best Pop
WINNER: Little Mix
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Best Group
WINNER: BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
WINNER: Doja Cat
BENEE
DaBaby
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
WINNER: Karol G
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
WINNER: Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
WINNER: Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
WINNER: David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
WINNER: Hayley Williams
blackbear
FKA twigs
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
WINNER: H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
Demi Lovato – I Love Me
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Best Push
WINNER: YUNGBLUD
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
Best Virtual Live
WINNER: BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute