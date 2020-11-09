MTV EMA: Diodato vince e festeggia sui social

Mtv Ema, Diodato vince: “Tutto questo amore è il premio più grande”. Statuette assegnate, nella serata di ieri, anche a Lady Gaga, Cardi B, BTS e Little Mix

Continua l’anno fortunato di Diodato. Il cantautore si è aggiudicato il premio per “Miglior artista italiano” agli Mtv Europe Music Awards, che si sono tenuti nella serata di domenica in streaming, con tutte le performance registrate a casa per il perdurare dell’emergenza Coronavirus.

Il vincitore di Sanremo 2020 era nominato insieme a Random, Irama, Levante ed Elettra Lamborghini.

Grande la gioia di Diodato, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), che sui social ha ringraziato i fan con un video speciale. Una dedica suonata al pianoforte. “Grazie, grazie, grazie!!! Non so che altro dire- ha scritto il cantautore dopo la notizia della vittoria-. Ve lo ripeto anche cantando e suonando. Tutto questo amore è il premio più grande“.

Gli altri premiati

Da tutto il mondo gli artisti si sono riuniti per celebrare la musica al di là delle restrizioni in una vera e propria festa che ha visto come protagonisti star come Lady Gaga, i BTS, Cardi B e le Little Mix.

Miss Germanotta è stata eletta Best Artist. Il gruppo coreano si è aggiudicato Best Song con “Dynamite” e Best Fans, Cardi B è la Best Hip Hop e le Little Mix Best Pop. A Dj Khaled e Drake per “Popstar” il premio per il Best Video.

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori