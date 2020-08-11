MTV VMAs 2020, Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande favorite

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande in testa alle nomination. L’appuntamento con la manifestazione è fissato per il 30 agosto

Fervono i preparativi per l’edizione 2020 degli MTV Video Music Awards prevista il 30 agosto al Barclays Center di Brooklyn. Per rispettare le norme di sicurezza legate all’emergenza Coronavirus, le performance degli artisti verranno dislocate per la città di New York dove i cantanti si esibiranno in diretta.

Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), guidano la lista delle nomination con ben nove candidature a testa, seguono The Weeknd e Billie Eilish con sei nomination. Terzo posto per Taylor Swift che dopo l'uscita a sorpresa del nuovo album, porta a casa cinque nomination. Appena fuori dal podio J Balvin, Drake, Dua Lipa e Bieber con quattro candidature.

Ecco la lista completa degli MTV VMAs 2020:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow –

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST POP

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” –

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” –

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Queì Pena”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute