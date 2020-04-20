Boyfriend di Selena Gomez: online il video

Selena Gomez online con il videoclip di “Boyfriend”, il nuovo singolo che fa parte della versione deluxe del disco “Rare”

Tanti tra cui scegliere ma nessuno di veramente adatto. Selena Gomez ci porta con sé in una serie di appuntamenti fallimentari nel video del suo nuovo singolo, “Boyfriend”. La canzone fa parte della versione deluxe di “Rare”, il disco uscito lo scorso 10 gennaio, insieme ad altri due inediti, “She” e “Souvenir”, e “Feel me”, registrato dalla cantante nel 2016 in tour.

Matty Peacock (già regista per Billie Eilish e Carly Rae Jepsen) dirige il video di “Boyfriend” tra atmosfere cupe e quelle sognanti del film Disney “La principessa e il ranocchio”. Selena, munita di una pozione magica, esce con vari ragazzi. Ognuno di loro, però, si rivela di una noia mortale. È così che a Selena non rimane che trasformarli in ranocchi. Sul retro della sua macchina possiamo, infatti, vedere una grande collezione di animaletti.

“Boyfriend” non si riferisce agli ex

Se state, però, pensando che Selena Gomez abbia voluto parlare in codice ai suoi ex (The Weeknd, Justin Bieber) vi state sbagliando. Il vero significato l’ha spiegato la stessa artista sui social: “Molti di voi sanno quanto io sia entusiasta di pubblicare Boyfriend. È un brano spensierato che parla del come cadere e rialzarsi più volte e più volte quando si è innamorati, ma è anche una presa di coscienza del fatto che non si ha bisogno di nessuno al di fuori di se stessi per essere felici”. Tra l’altro, la star ha assicurato di essere single da due anni e che “un fidanzato non assolutamente in cima alla mia lista di priorità”.

Il testo

[Chorus]

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again

I want a boyfriend

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again

I want a boyfriend

[Verse 1]

I been up all night

Pretty restlessly

Think I might know why (Ah)

I’ve been doing just fine

But baby, that don’t mean

That I’m feeling anti you and me

[Pre-Chorus]

There’s a difference between a want and a need

Some nights, I just want more than me

I know that there’s a fine line between

It’s not what I need, but (Yeah)

[Chorus]

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again (Yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again (Yeah)

[Post-Chorus]

I want a boyfriend

I want a boyfriend

[Verse 2]

I could phone a friend, use a hotline or something

But that won’t get the job done (Uh-uh)

‘Cause every time I try (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Every time they lie (Uh, ooh-hoo)

I get a little anti you and me

[Pre-Chorus]

There’s a difference between a want and a need

Some nights, I just want more than me

I know that there’s a fine line between

It’s not what I need, but (Ooh-hoo)

[Chorus]

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again (Yeah, ooh)

I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again

[Outro]

I want a boyfriend (Ah, ayy, yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Ah, I try to)

I want a (Ah, yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Ah, yeah)

I want a