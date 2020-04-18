Mahmood celebra Bob Marley con una cover

Mahmood celebra Bob Marley, che quest’anno avrebbe compiuto 75 anni, con la cover di “Redemption Song” disponibile su tutte le piattaforme

Mahmood pubblica su tutte le piattaforme “Redemption Song”, la cover del brano di Bob Marley. La canzone è un omaggio a Bob Marley che quest’anno, il 6 febbraio, avrebbe compiuto 75 anni e fa parte delle sorprese quotidiane del progetto di Island Records, Island Presents.

La casa discografica, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), dedica aprile a inediti e rarità degli artisti del proprio roaster.

Ecco la versione piano e voce di “Redemption Song” realizzata da Mahmood.

La storia di “Redemption Song”

Scritta tra il 1979 e il 1980, un anno prima della morte di Marley per un brutto cancro, “Redemption Song” è una delle canzoni più belle della carriera dell’artista. Lontano dal reggae, tratto distintivo della produzione del cantautore, il brano è un vero e proprio inno alla libertà, non solo fisica, a una schiavitù del genere umano che è soprattutto mentale. L’ispirazione, in parte, gli venne dal discorso intitolato “The Work that Has Been Done”, tenuto da Marcus Garvey nella chiesa africana ortodossa di St. Phillip a Sydney, nell’ottobre del 1937.

Il testo

Old pirates, yes, they rob I

Sold I to the merchant ships

Minutes after they took I

From the bottomless pits

But my hand was made strong

By the hand of the Almighty

We forward in this generation

Triumphantly

Won’t you help to sing

These songs of freedom?

‘Cause all I ever have

Redemption songs

Redemption songs

Emancipate yourself from mental slavery

None but our self can free our minds

Have no fear for atomic energy

‘Cause none of them can stop the time

How long shall they kill our prophets

While we stand aside and look?

Some say it’s just a part of it

We’ve got to fulfill di book

Won’t you help to sing

These songs of freedom?

‘Cause all I ever had

Redemption songs

Redemption songs

Redemption songs

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery

None but ourselves can free our mind

Oh, have no fear for atomic energy

‘Cause none of them can stop the time

How long shall dey kill our prophets

While we stand aside and look?

Some say it’s just a part of it

We’ve got to fulfill the book

Won’t you help to sing

These songs of freedom?

‘Cause all I ever had

Redemption songs

All I ever had

Redemption songs

These songs of freedom

Songs of freedom