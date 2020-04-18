Mahmood celebra Bob Marley con una cover

Mahmood celebra Bob Marley, che quest’anno avrebbe compiuto 75 anni, con la cover di “Redemption Song” disponibile su tutte le piattaforme
Mahmood pubblica su tutte le piattaforme “Redemption Song”, la cover del brano di Bob Marley. La canzone è un omaggio a Bob Marley che quest’anno, il 6 febbraio, avrebbe compiuto 75 anni e fa parte delle sorprese quotidiane del progetto di Island Records, Island Presents.
La casa discografica, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), dedica aprile a inediti e rarità degli artisti del proprio roaster.
Ecco la versione piano e voce di “Redemption Song” realizzata da Mahmood.
La storia di “Redemption Song”
Scritta tra il 1979 e il 1980, un anno prima della morte di Marley per un brutto cancro, “Redemption Song” è una delle canzoni più belle della carriera dell’artista. Lontano dal reggae, tratto distintivo della produzione del cantautore, il brano è un vero e proprio inno alla libertà, non solo fisica, a una schiavitù del genere umano che è soprattutto mentale. L’ispirazione, in parte, gli venne dal discorso intitolato “The Work that Has Been Done”, tenuto da Marcus Garvey nella chiesa africana ortodossa di St. Phillip a Sydney, nell’ottobre del 1937.
Il testo
Sold I to the merchant ships
Minutes after they took I
From the bottomless pits
By the hand of the Almighty
We forward in this generation
Triumphantly
These songs of freedom?
‘Cause all I ever have
Redemption songs
Redemption songs
None but our self can free our minds
Have no fear for atomic energy
‘Cause none of them can stop the time
How long shall they kill our prophets
While we stand aside and look?
Some say it’s just a part of it
We’ve got to fulfill di book
These songs of freedom?
‘Cause all I ever had
Redemption songs
Redemption songs
Redemption songs
None but ourselves can free our mind
Oh, have no fear for atomic energy
‘Cause none of them can stop the time
How long shall dey kill our prophets
While we stand aside and look?
Some say it’s just a part of it
We’ve got to fulfill the book
These songs of freedom?
‘Cause all I ever had
Redemption songs
Redemption songs
These songs of freedom
Songs of freedom