House Edge Explained: How Every Casino Game Really Makes Money

People love to blame luck. A cold streak, a dealer on a heater, a slot that “should have paid by now.” The truth is quieter and a lot more useful. Casinos do not rely on luck. They rely on a small, fixed percentage built into every game, and that percentage never has a bad night.

It is called the house edge, and it is the single most important number in gambling. Understand it and every game in the building stops being mysterious. You will know which games take the least from you, why a two hour session drains a bankroll even when nothing dramatic happened, and why every betting system ever invented quietly fails. This guide walks through all of it with real numbers.

What the house edge actually is

The house edge is the percentage of every bet the casino expects to keep over the long run. A 5% edge means that for every 100 euros wagered, the casino expects to hold onto 5 on average. You will win plenty of individual rounds. The average still grinds in one direction, because the payouts are set slightly below the true odds of the game.

It is the mirror image of a number you may already know: RTP, or return to player. House edge and RTP always add up to 100%. A slot advertised at 96% RTP has a 4% house edge. A game returning 94% keeps 6%. That relationship holds for every game on the floor, from a penny slot to the high limit blackjack table.

Edge is an average, not a schedule

One thing trips people up constantly. The edge is a long run average across millions of rounds, not a promise about your session. A 4% house edge does not mean you lose 4 euros of every 100 tonight. Tonight you might double your money or lose it all. The edge only reveals itself over huge samples, which is exactly why the casino, which sees millions of rounds, always ends up on the right side of it while a single player can walk out a winner.

The real house edge, game by game

Not all games take the same cut. This is the most valuable table in the article, because choosing a lower edge game is the easiest way to make your money last longer.

Game Typical house edge Notes Blackjack (basic strategy) ~0.5% Only if you play the correct move every hand Video poker (optimal) 0.5% – 2% Depends on the paytable; some full pay machines are near even Baccarat (banker bet) 1.06% Player bet 1.24%; the tie bet is a trap at ~14% Craps (pass line) 1.41% Many side bets on the table are far worse European roulette 2.70% Single zero wheel American roulette 5.26% The extra green pocket nearly doubles the edge Slots 2% – 12% Varies wildly by game; the RTP is usually buried in the info screen Keno 20% – 40% One of the worst bets in the building

The pattern is clear. Skill based games with correct play, like blackjack and video poker, take almost nothing. Pure chance games with flashy payouts, like keno and many slots, take a lot. Roulette sits in between, and the choice between a European and American wheel matters more than most players realise.

Why European roulette is the cleanest example

A European wheel has 37 pockets: numbers 1 to 36 plus a single green zero. A straight bet on one number pays 35 to 1. But there are 36 ways to lose and only 1 to win against a payout priced as if there were 36 numbers total, not 37. That one green pocket is the entire house edge, 2.70%, and it never moves. The wheel is perfectly fair. The payout is just fractionally short of the true odds, on every spin, forever. Add a second green pocket, as American wheels do, and that gap doubles to 5.26%.

Why a tiny percentage does so much damage

A 5% edge sounds harmless. The trap is that it does not apply once. It applies to every bet, and bets pile up faster than people expect.

Say you sit down with 100 euros and spin a slot at 2 euros a spin. In a focused hour you might play 500 spins. That is 1,000 euros of total action passing through the machine, even though you only ever deposited 100. The house edge feeds on that 1,000 of action, not on your 100 deposit. At a 6% edge, the expected cost of that hour is around 60 euros, which is why a session that never had a single scary moment can still quietly empty a bankroll.

This is the key mental shift. Your risk is not your deposit. Your risk is your total action, and total action grows every time you press the button. Slowing down, betting smaller, and playing fewer rounds does more to protect your money than any lucky charm.

House edge is not the same as volatility

Two games can share the same house edge and feel completely different. A low volatility slot pays small wins often and bleeds you slowly. A high volatility slot goes cold for a hundred spins then hits a big one. Same long run edge, very different ride. Volatility decides how bumpy the session is. House edge decides where the average ends up. You want to understand both, because a high volatility game can wipe a small bankroll before the edge even gets a chance to matter.

Why betting systems cannot beat the edge

Every few weeks someone rediscovers the Martingale: double your bet after each loss, so the first win recovers everything plus one unit. It feels bulletproof. It is not.

The system fails for two hard reasons. First, table limits. A losing run of eight in a row, which happens more often than people think, can push your next required bet past the table maximum, at which point you cannot recover. Second, even if limits did not exist, doubling does not change the house edge on any individual bet. You are simply reshaping a small chance of a huge loss against a large chance of a small win. The math of the edge is stamped into the payout table, and no staking pattern rearranges it. Martingale, Fibonacci, Labouchere, all of them move the shape of your results around without touching the average. The house edge is immune to sequencing.

The hidden edge inside casino bonuses

A “100% up to 200 euros” bonus looks like free money. The real value hides in the wagering requirement. If that bonus must be wagered 40 times before you can withdraw, you have to bet 8,000 euros of action to clear it. Run 8,000 of action through a game with a 4% edge and the expected cost is around 320 euros, which can be more than the bonus is worth. A bonus is only good value when the wagering requirement is low and the eligible games have a low edge. Always do that math before you opt in, because the headline number is designed to look bigger than the real one.

How to actually lower your expected loss

Pick low edge games. Moving from American roulette (5.26%) to a European wheel (2.70%), or to blackjack with basic strategy (~0.5%), can cut your expected loss by a factor of ten.

Moving from American roulette (5.26%) to a European wheel (2.70%), or to blackjack with basic strategy (~0.5%), can cut your expected loss by a factor of ten. Learn the correct strategy. Blackjack and video poker only reach their low edges if you play the mathematically correct move every time. Guessing throws the advantage back to the house.

Blackjack and video poker only reach their low edges if you play the mathematically correct move every time. Guessing throws the advantage back to the house. Bet smaller and play slower. Fewer rounds and smaller stakes means less total action, and less action means the edge has less to work on.

Fewer rounds and smaller stakes means less total action, and less action means the edge has less to work on. Read the RTP before you spin. On slots the return is usually listed in the game info screen. A 96% slot and an 88% slot look identical and cost very differently.

On slots the return is usually listed in the game info screen. A 96% slot and an 88% slot look identical and cost very differently. Treat it as entertainment spending. Budget the money as a night out you are happy to lose, and stop at that number rather than when you feel “due.”

Checking the real numbers before you play beats trusting a hunch every time. I keep a set of free calculators bookmarked for exactly this. ToolsGambling lets you compare house edges across games, work out what a bonus is genuinely worth after wagering, and convert odds into plain probabilities in seconds. None of it is magic. It just swaps guessing for a number, and a number is a lot harder to argue with at two in the morning.

Frequently asked questions

Does a higher RTP mean I will win?

No. A higher RTP means a lower house edge, so your money lasts longer on average, but any single session can still lose. RTP is a long run figure across millions of rounds, not a guarantee for your night.

Which casino game has the lowest house edge?

Blackjack played with correct basic strategy is around 0.5%, and some full pay video poker machines are lower still. Among pure chance games, baccarat’s banker bet at 1.06% is the best value.

Can you beat the house edge?

Not through betting systems or staking patterns. The only games where skill genuinely shifts the math are ones like blackjack, video poker and, in a different way, poker against other players rather than the house. For everything else the edge is fixed.

Why do slots feel like they are “due” to pay?

They are not. Modern slots use a random number generator, and every spin is independent of the last. A machine that has not paid in 200 spins has exactly the same odds on spin 201 as it did on spin one. The feeling of being “due” is a well known cognitive bias called the gambler’s fallacy.

The house does not win because it is lucky or dishonest. It wins because a small percentage, applied to a large amount of action over a long time, is one of the most reliable forces in mathematics. Respect that number, choose the games that take the least, budget for the cost, and gambling stays what it should be: entertainment with a known price, not a plan to get ahead.