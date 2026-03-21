Tommy Cash torna con un nuovo singolo: fuori “Figaro”

Tommy Cash torna con un nuovo singolo. Si intitola “Figaro” e arriva oggi su tutte le piattaforme per Epic/Sony Music
Dopo aver conquistato il pubblico dell’Eurovision con “Espresso macchiato” raggiungendo il podio della competizione, Tommy Cash torna con un nuovo singolo, sulle piattaforme da oggi. Si intitola “Figaro” e arriva oggi su tutte le piattaforme per Epic/Sony Music. L’artista estone l’ha presentato in anteprima live alla finale del San Marino Song Contest.
Il brano è un inno pop-dance energico che fonde un testo tagliente, un ritornello contagioso e una produzione da club. “Figaro” arriva dopo l’ultimo brano dell’artista “OK”, altro singolo scritto interamente in italiano che conferma ancora una volta, sempre attraverso il suo sguardo ironico e dissacrante, l’amore e il legame che Tommy Cash ha instaurato con il Bel Paese.
IL TESTO[Chorus] Figaro
When I’m growing old, I’ll be like Figaro
Loving everybody like a Figaro
Then Gigolo
Singing “Ole ole oh” [Verse 1] Let me tell you a story about a man
About the man and how it all began
Jealous be the others, girls and mothers love his land
I’ll paint the picture so you would understand
Oh God! Oh Holy Mary!
No wonder that his name became so legendary
Look at the beauty and the sorrow in his eyes
See when you win, you also pay the price [Chorus] Figaro
When I’m growing old I’ll be like Figaro
Loving everybody like a Figaro
Then Gigolo
Singing “Ole ole oh”
Figaro
I’d like to be popular like Figaro
Loving every minute like a Figaro
Then Gigolo
Singing “Ole ole oh” [Verse 2] His passion was a house, Figaro be the door
He was like coins, you always needed more
Calm as the ocean, sturdy as the trees
A pot of honey, surrounded by the bees
Oh God! Oh Holy Mary!
God treated like a hero, almost missionary
He never lost, he never cried
And even if he did, his story never died [Chorus] Figaro
When I’m growing old I’ll be like Figaro
Loving everybody like a Figaro
Then Gigolo
Singing “Ole ole oh”
Figaro
I’d like to be popular like Figaro
Loving every minute like a Figaro
Then Gigolo
Singing “Ole ole oh”
FONTE: AGENZIA DI STAMPA DIRE (WWW.DIRE.IT)