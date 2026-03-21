Tommy Cash torna con un nuovo singolo: fuori “Figaro”

Tommy Cash torna con un nuovo singolo. Si intitola “Figaro” e arriva oggi su tutte le piattaforme per Epic/Sony Music

Dopo aver conquistato il pubblico dell’Eurovision con “Espresso macchiato” raggiungendo il podio della competizione, Tommy Cash torna con un nuovo singolo, sulle piattaforme da oggi. Si intitola “Figaro” e arriva oggi su tutte le piattaforme per Epic/Sony Music. L’artista estone l’ha presentato in anteprima live alla finale del San Marino Song Contest.

Il brano è un inno pop-dance energico che fonde un testo tagliente, un ritornello contagioso e una produzione da club. “Figaro” arriva dopo l’ultimo brano dell’artista “OK”, altro singolo scritto interamente in italiano che conferma ancora una volta, sempre attraverso il suo sguardo ironico e dissacrante, l’amore e il legame che Tommy Cash ha instaurato con il Bel Paese.

IL TESTO

[Chorus] FigaroWhen I’m growing old, I’ll be like FigaroLoving everybody like a FigaroThen GigoloSinging “Ole ole oh” [Verse 1] Let me tell you a story about a manAbout the man and how it all beganJealous be the others, girls and mothers love his landI’ll paint the picture so you would understandOh God! Oh Holy Mary!No wonder that his name became so legendaryLook at the beauty and the sorrow in his eyesSee when you win, you also pay the price [Chorus] FigaroWhen I’m growing old I’ll be like FigaroLoving everybody like a FigaroThen GigoloSinging “Ole ole oh”FigaroI’d like to be popular like FigaroLoving every minute like a FigaroThen GigoloSinging “Ole ole oh” [Verse 2] His passion was a house, Figaro be the doorHe was like coins, you always needed moreCalm as the ocean, sturdy as the treesA pot of honey, surrounded by the beesOh God! Oh Holy Mary!God treated like a hero, almost missionaryHe never lost, he never criedAnd even if he did, his story never died [Chorus] FigaroWhen I’m growing old I’ll be like FigaroLoving everybody like a FigaroThen GigoloSinging “Ole ole oh”FigaroI’d like to be popular like FigaroLoving every minute like a FigaroThen GigoloSinging “Ole ole oh”

FONTE: AGENZIA DI STAMPA DIRE (WWW.DIRE.IT)