Champions League: quando giocano e a che ora le squadre italiane

Champions League, il calendario delle italiane: il Napoli parte con il Manchester City, all’Inter tocca l’Ajax. Il via martedì 16 settembre mentre l’ultimo match si giocherà mercoledì 28 gennaio
La Uefa ha reso noto date e orari delle 8 giornate della fase campionato della prossima Champions League. Il via martedì 16 settembre mentre l’ultimo match si giocherà mercoledì 28 gennaio, con 18 gare in contemporanea.
PER IL NAPOLI ESORDIO A MANCHESTER CONTRO IL CITY
L’esordio del Napoli è fissato per il 18 settembre alle 21 in trasferta contro il Manchester City. Questo il resto del calendario:
mercoledì 1 ottobre (ore 21) Napoli-Sporting Lisbona.
martedì 21 ottobre (ore 21) Psv Eindhoven-Napoli.
martedì 4 novembre (ore 18.45) Napoli-Eintracht Francoforte.
martedì 25 novembre (ore 21) Napoli-Qarabag.
mercoledì 10 dicembre (ore 21) Benfica-Napoli.
martedì 20 gennaio (ore 21) Copenhagen-Napoli.
mercoledì 28 gennaio (ore 21) Napoli-Chelsea.
PER L’INTER ESORDIO IN TRASFERTA CONTRO L’AJAX
L’Inter esordirà il 17 settembre alle 21 in trasferta contro l’Ajax. Questo il resto del calendario:
martedì 30 settembre (ore 21) Inter-Slavia Praga.
martedì 21 ottobre (ore 21) Union Saint Gilloise-Inter.
mercoledì 5 novrembre (ore 21) Inter-Kairat Almaty.
mercoledì 26 novembre (ore 21) Atletico Madrid-Inter.
martedì 9 dicembre (ore 21) Inter-Liverpool.
martedì 20 gennaio (ore 21) Inter-Arsenal.
mercoledì 28 gennaio (ore 21) Borussia Dortmund-Inter.
ESORDIO JUVENTUS IN CASA CONTRO IL BORUSSIA DORTMUND
La Juventus esordirà il 16 settembre alle 21 in casa contro il Borussia Dortmund. Questo il resto del calendario:
mercoledì 1 ottobre (ore 21) Villarreal-Juventus.
mercoledì 22 ottobre (ore 21) Real Madrid-Juventus.
martedì 4 novembre (ore 21) Juventus-Sporting Lisbona.
martedì 25 novembre (ore 21) Bodo/Glimt-Juventus.
mercoledì 10 dicembre (ore 21) Juventus-Pafos.
mercoledì 21 gennaio (ore 21) Juventus-Benfica.
mercoledì 28 gennaio (ore 21) Monaco-Juventus.
ESORDIO ATALANTA A PARIGI CONTRO IL PSG
L’esordio dell’Atalanta sarà il 17 settembre alle 21, in trasferta contro il Psg. Questo il resto del calendario:
martedì 30 settembre (ore 18.45) Atalanta-Bruges.
mercoledì 22 ottobre (ore 21) Atalanta-Slavia Praga.
mercoledì 5 novembre (ore 21) Olympique Marsiglia-Atalanta.
mercoledì 26 novembre (ore 21) Eintracht Francoforte-Atalanta.
martedì 9 dicembre (ore 21) Atalanta-Chelsea.
mercoledì 21 gennaio (ore 21) Atalanta-Athletic Bilbao.
mercoledì 28 gennaio (ore 21) Union Saint Gilloise-Atalanta.
