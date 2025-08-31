Champions League: quando giocano e a che ora le squadre italiane


Champions League, il calendario delle italiane: il Napoli parte con il Manchester City, all’Inter tocca l’Ajax. Il via martedì 16 settembre mentre l’ultimo match si giocherà mercoledì 28 gennaio

sorteggi champions league

La Uefa ha reso noto date e orari delle 8 giornate della fase campionato della prossima Champions League. Il via martedì 16 settembre mentre l’ultimo match si giocherà mercoledì 28 gennaio, con 18 gare in contemporanea.

PER IL NAPOLI ESORDIO A MANCHESTER CONTRO IL CITY

L’esordio del Napoli è fissato per il 18 settembre alle 21 in trasferta contro il Manchester City. Questo il resto del calendario:
mercoledì 1 ottobre (ore 21) Napoli-Sporting Lisbona.
martedì 21 ottobre (ore 21) Psv Eindhoven-Napoli.
martedì 4 novembre (ore 18.45) Napoli-Eintracht Francoforte.
martedì 25 novembre (ore 21) Napoli-Qarabag.
mercoledì 10 dicembre (ore 21) Benfica-Napoli.
martedì 20 gennaio (ore 21) Copenhagen-Napoli.
mercoledì 28 gennaio (ore 21) Napoli-Chelsea.

PER L’INTER ESORDIO IN TRASFERTA CONTRO L’AJAX

L’Inter esordirà il 17 settembre alle 21 in trasferta contro l’Ajax. Questo il resto del calendario:
martedì 30 settembre (ore 21) Inter-Slavia Praga.
martedì 21 ottobre (ore 21) Union Saint Gilloise-Inter.
mercoledì 5 novrembre (ore 21) Inter-Kairat Almaty.
mercoledì 26 novembre (ore 21) Atletico Madrid-Inter.
martedì 9 dicembre (ore 21) Inter-Liverpool.
martedì 20 gennaio (ore 21) Inter-Arsenal.
mercoledì 28 gennaio (ore 21) Borussia Dortmund-Inter.

ESORDIO JUVENTUS IN CASA CONTRO IL BORUSSIA DORTMUND

La Juventus esordirà il 16 settembre alle 21 in casa contro il Borussia Dortmund. Questo il resto del calendario:
mercoledì 1 ottobre (ore 21) Villarreal-Juventus.
mercoledì 22 ottobre (ore 21) Real Madrid-Juventus.
martedì 4 novembre (ore 21) Juventus-Sporting Lisbona.
martedì 25 novembre (ore 21) Bodo/Glimt-Juventus.
mercoledì 10 dicembre (ore 21) Juventus-Pafos.
mercoledì 21 gennaio (ore 21) Juventus-Benfica.
mercoledì 28 gennaio (ore 21) Monaco-Juventus.

ESORDIO ATALANTA A PARIGI CONTRO IL PSG

L’esordio dell’Atalanta sarà il 17 settembre alle 21, in trasferta contro il Psg. Questo il resto del calendario:
martedì 30 settembre (ore 18.45) Atalanta-Bruges.
mercoledì 22 ottobre (ore 21) Atalanta-Slavia Praga.
mercoledì 5 novembre (ore 21) Olympique Marsiglia-Atalanta.
mercoledì 26 novembre (ore 21) Eintracht Francoforte-Atalanta.
martedì 9 dicembre (ore 21) Atalanta-Chelsea.
mercoledì 21 gennaio (ore 21) Atalanta-Athletic Bilbao.
mercoledì 28 gennaio (ore 21) Union Saint Gilloise-Atalanta.

FONTE: AGENZIA DI STAMPA DIRE (WWW.DIRE.IT)