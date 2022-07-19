Su Rai 5 “Rebel in the Rye”: la trama del film

In prima serata su Rai 5 “Rebel in the Rye”: la vita dello scrittore statunitense J. D. Salinger nel film del regista Danny Strong, ecco la trama
Dalla giovinezza alla nascita del romanzo “Il giovane Holden”, passando per il trauma della Seconda guerra mondiale: è la vita dello scrittore statunitense J. D. Salinger che il regista Danny Strong ricostruisce nel film “Rebel in the Rye”, in onda martedì 19 luglio alle 21.15 su Rai 5. Nel cast, Nicholas Hoult, Kevin Spacey, Sarah Paulson, Zoey Deutch, Hope Davis, Victor Garber.