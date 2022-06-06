“Gli Enigmi Gentili” alla Arte Borgo Gallery

La mostra dal titolo “Gli Enigmi Gentili” che si svolgerà presso Arte Borgo Gallery a Roma dal 7 al 10 giugno 2022: le informazioni utili

A distanza di un paio di anni, torna sulla scena artistica romana, presso la Arte Borgo Gallery, la giovane artista cinese Cheng Huili: accompagnata anche in questa occasione dal maestro Gianluigi Mattia, qui con lei per stima professionale e umana simpatia.

Questa personale, se da un lato conferma la grande qualità della sua pittura, per altro verso ci attenziona anche del grande lavoro che la giovane artista ha fatto in questo lasso di tempo nel mettere a fuoco quanto più possibile la dimensione onirica del suo immaginario.

Vi rintracciamo una contaminazione dichiarata con l’avanguardia storica Surrealista, ma questa, come alleggerita da una gentilezza sottile e intrigante: forse, più di un acquisita suggestione che noi europei abbiamo dell’antica e raffinata cultura cinese.

Questi stranianti luoghi di Cheng Huili, ci emozionano: apparentemente solo convenzionali interni borghesi. In essi l’artista mette però in atto l’improbabile e il paradossale. Lo fa per sciarade e paradossi, decisamente spiazzanti, deliziosamente gentili.

In questa sua narrazione va anche rilevato come un persistente profumo di donna ed è forse, proprio nel suo DNA di genere, quello femminile, che si compie per intero ogni paradigma del suo immaginario.

In occasione di questo evento Mattia accompagna Cheng Huili con alcune opere degli anni ‘ 80. Un immaginario il suo, qui fortemente segnato dagli archetipi maschile-femminile: questi come bloccati nella loro complessità identitaria di sensualità e ironia, anche quando messi a confronto con il loro doppio animale.

Dunque…..una mostra da non perdere.

Info:

Gli enigmi gentili

A cura di Anna Isopo con il supporto dell’associazione culturale Asiart

Apertura 7 giugno ore 17.00

La mostra sarà visitabile dal 7 al 10 giugno 2022, dalle 11 alle 19

Arte Borgo Gallery

Borgo Vittorio 25 Roma

345-22.28.110 info@arteborgo.it www.arteborgo.it

Gli enigmi gentili – English Version

curated by Anna Isopo with the support of the cultural association Asiart

After a couple of years, the young Chinese artist Cheng Huili returns to the Roman art scene at the Arte Borgo Gallery: accompanied again on this occasion by the master Gianluigi Mattia, here with her for professional esteem and human sympathy.

This solo show, if on the one hand confirms the great quality of her painting, on the other hand it also pays attention to the great work that the young artist has done in this period of time in focusing as much as possible on the dreamlike dimension of her imagination.

We trace a declared contamination with the Surrealist historical avant-garde, but this, as if lightened by a subtle and intriguing kindness: perhaps more than an acquired suggestion that we Europeans have of the ancient and refined Chinese culture.

These alienating places by Cheng Huili excite us: apparently only conventional bourgeois interiors. In them, however, the artist puts into practice the improbable and the paradoxical. She does it for charades and paradoxes, decidedly unsettling, delightfully kind.

In this narration of her it should also be noted as a persistent perfume of a woman and it is perhaps, precisely in her gender DNA, the feminine one, that every paradigm of her imaginary her is fully fulfilled.

On the occasion of this event, Mattia accompanies Cheng Huili with some works from the 1980s. An imaginary of her, here strongly marked by the masculine-feminine archetypes: these as if blocked in their identity complexity of sensuality and irony, even when compared with their double animal.

So…an exhibition not to be missed.

Info:

Gli enigmi gentili

Curated by Anna Isopo with the support of the Asiart cultural association

Opening June 7 at 5.00 pm

The exhibition will be open from 7 to 10 June 2022, 11 – 19

Arte Borgo Gallery

Borgo Vittorio 25 Rome

345-22.28.110 info@arteborgo.it www.arteborgo.it