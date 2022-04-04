Da Olivia Rodrigo a Doja Cat: ai Grammy Awards 2022 trionfano le donne. Ecco tutti i vincitori della manifestazione

Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat e SZA, Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Alicia Keys. Sono le donne le protagoniste dei Grammy Awards 2022, in scena la scorsa notte alla MGM Grand Garden Arena di Las Vegas. La 64esima edizione dei premi più ambiti della musica era inizialmente prevista, come ogni anno, a gennaio ma l’emergenza sanitaria per il Covid ha costretto a rimandare la serata.

Una notte tutta al femminile che, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), ha visto brillare, tra tutte, la Rodrigo, premiata in un’occasione da Dua Lipa e Meghan Thee Stallion. Tre le statuette per lei, tra cui il “Best New Artist”. La cantante, sulle piattaforme con il disco di debutto “Sour”, ha anche cantato la hit “Drivers licence” lasciando il suo marchio pop su una serata per lei e i suoi fan indimenticabile.

Doja Cat e SZA, aiutata a salire sul palco da Lady Gaga per via di un infortunio che la costringe a portare con sé delle stampelle, si sono aggiudicate il “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” con il tormentone “Kiss me more”. La rapper ha scatenato l’ilarità della sala raccontando di “non aver mai fatto pipì così velocemente” nella sua vita: era, infatti, al bagno quando è stata annunciata la sua vittoria.

Lady Gaga ha vinto, in coppia con Tony Bennett che ha ricordato cantando sul palco, il “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album” per “Love for sale”. Tra i vincitori anche i Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste e Kanye West. Quest’ultimo temuto per un fuori programma dei suoi che non è arrivato. Tra le performance, invece, quelle di Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X e BTS.

I vincitori dei premi principali ↓

Album of the Year: “We Are” — Jon Batiste

Record of the Year: “Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat feat. SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album: “Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

Best R&B Album: “Heaux Tales” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Country Album: “Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year: “Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Love for Sale

Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

Best Comedy Album: Louis C.K., Sincerely Louis CK

Best Children’s Music Album: Falu, A Colorful World

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Esperanza Spalding, Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost

Best Rap Song: Kanye West, “Jail”

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby, “Hurricane”

Best Progressive R&B Album: Lucky Daye, Table for Two

Best R&B Song: Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open”

Best Traditional R&B Performance: H.E.R., “Fight for You”

Best R&B Performance (pari merito): Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open”; Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Best Alternative Music Album: St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home

Best Rock Album: Foo Fighters, Medicine at Midnight

Best Rock Song: Foo Fighters, “Waiting on a War”

Best Metal Performance: Dream Theater, “The Alien”

Best Rock Performance: Foo Fighters, “Making a Fire”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: “Shaw: Narrow Sea”

Best Classical Compendium: Women Warriors – The Voices of Change

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann, Mythologies

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Jennifer Koh, “Alone Together”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax, “Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears”

Best Choral Performance: “Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’”

Best Opera Recording: “Glass: Akhnaten”

Best Orchestral Performance: “Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3”

Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Best Spoken Word Album: Don Cheadle, Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Taylor Eigsti, Tree Falls

Best Tropical Latin Album: Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, Salswing!

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Vicente Fernández, A Mis 80’s

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Juanes, Origen

Best Música Urbana Album: Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Best Latin Pop Album: Alex Cuba, Mendó

Best Roots Gospel Album: Carrie Underwood, My Savior

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Best Gospel Album: CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: CeCe Winans, “Believe for It”

Best Gospel Performance/Song: CeCe Winans, “Never Lost”

Best Music Film: Summer of Soul

Best Music Video: Jon Batiste, “Freedom”

Best Immersive Audio Album: Alicia, Alicia Keys

Best Remixed Recording: “Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix),” Deftones

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Best Historical Album: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell