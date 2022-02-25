Nicki Minaj su YouTube con un nuovo videoclip

Nicki Minaj torna con il singolo “Do we have a problem?”: su YouTube è disponibile il video del nuovo brano in featuirng con Lil Baby

La regina è tornata! La più grande rapper donna di tutti i tempi, artista disco di diamante e icona hip-hop Nicki Minaj ha pubblicato l’atteso nuovo singolo “Do We Have a Problem?” feat. Lil Baby. Contemporaneamente, è disponibile il video ufficiale.

Diretto da Benny Boom, il video vede Joseph Sikora e Cory Hardrict al fianco di Minaj e Lil Baby. La scena è incentrata su una rapina in banca ad alto numero di motori con una produzione degna del grande schermo.

Per celebrare l’uscita, Nicki ha “occupato” la Crypto.com Arena durante la partita dei Los Angeles Clippers, dipingendolo di rosa e offrendo ai fan un primo ascolto inaspettato del nuovo singolo. La mascotte della squadra ha accolto l’artista con un’esibizione su “Super Bass” e le ha regalato una maglia personalizzata. Inoltre, la rapper è stata anche ospite del The Late Late Show con James Corden.

“Do We Have a Problem?” come spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it) è solo una piccola anticipazione di quello che sarà il 2022 di Nicki Minaj.

“Do We Have a Problem?” – TESTO



I just told P this really nigga’s worst nightmare, man

They don’t wanna see Lil’ Baby with the Barbie

Tell ‘em my Nina my bitch she a rider

I got a shooter right now got a driver

They want that heat I’m the only provider

Little bad foreign bitch word to Fivo

Niggas know the vibes that’s worth a five, yo

Beef we ‘bout to resolve, yo

Pull up on a opp, do we have a problem?

Hold up shorty, hold up bitch, please don’t touch me

Look at my fit, look at my ankle, look at my wrist

This one a pack, this one a brick

That one a opp, that one a lick

This one for Pop, this one for Juice

I am the one, bitch you a deuce

Niggas give it up in my city

Really shed blood in my city (Get love in my city)

Niggas will son your whole set like it’s around six

Clips, whole team get flyer than round trips, bitch

She still spying on my flicks, he admiring my drip

Check what I do, the check will clear too

Pull up like a drive through, so check your rear view

I don’t care how long it take to get a opp back

All my niggas outside, steak bitch we outback

I don’t care how long it take to get a opp back

All my niggas outside, steak bitch we outback

Tell ‘em my Nina my bitch she a rider

I got a shooter right now got a driver

They want that heat I’m the only provider

Little bad foreign bitch word to Fivo

Niggas know the vibes that’s worth a five, yo

Beef we ‘bout to resolve, yo

Pull up on a opp, do we have a problem?

Ay yo, Baby, let’s go

2022, I’m coming through in that new shit

How we opps you see me and you don’t do shit

I done really trapped in the Carter, I got the blueprint

Gotta read department, we shopping I like the loose fit

What’s the point of having this muscle if you don’t use it?

I play the game to win, I’m not losing

Opps know my address, I’m not moving

Brodie know to take it to trial, they gotta prove it

She gets what she wants when we screwing

I’m on point I know what I’m doing

Way too smart to act like I’m stupid

I get my advice from Mike Rubin

I’m not by myself, my whole crew lit

Next year Chanel, I put her in that new print

It is what it is I can’t make no excuses, I hit the whole group

Do that make me a groupie?

Balenciaga coat this is not Gucci

We went city to city in bullet proofs

You can’t run with my gang, they’ll bully you

Been had switches I know what them fullys do

I’m a vibe let me know what you wanna do

Ain’t no fun by yourself, bring a friend or two

We be Minaj-ing that boost up his ego

She a lil’ demon off that Casamigos

Yeah, Baby

Tell ‘em my Nina my bitch she a rider

I got a shooter right now got a driver

They want that heat I’m the only provider

Little bad foreign bitch word to Fivo

Niggas know the vibes that’s worth a five, yo

Beef we ‘bout to resolve, yo

Pull up on a opp, do we have a problem?

There’s no auto tune on me is there? (Nope)

Don’t mean the rapper when I say bitches ride the wave

Flooding my watch but ain’t giving a clown the time of day

Ain’t talking Christmas, wouldn’t holla in my holla days

I fuck with niggas that be shooting at they opps for days

Trust me

They gon’ let me know

They gon’ rep me when they catch you lacking

That forty-five special flow

They gon’ wet you, yo

Yes, I’m always good for the bag

Niggas gon’ hop out on that ass ski mask

Heavy on the ski mask too

And the ski mask ain’t for the pan-demi

It go with the semi, paid a pretty damn penny