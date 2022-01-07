Ai Brit Award 2022 due nomination per i Maneskin

Brit Award 2022, due nomination per i nostri Maneskin: la cerimonia di premiazione si terrà l’8 febbraio 2022 presso l’iconica The O2 Arena

Continuano a volare alto in tutto il mondo i nostri Maneskin. La band è stata nominata in due categorie ai prossimi Brit Award 2022: Best international group e Best international song per I Wanna Be Your Slave. Una ulteriore dimostrazione del grande talento, tutto italiano, della rock band che sta scalando classifiche giorno dopo giorno.

Tra i più nominati della prossima edizione ci sono Adele, Ed Sheeran e Dave con cinque nomination, ma anche Little Simz e Sam Fender che si uniscono a loro con quattro nomination ciascuno. Tutti e cinque sono in corsa per l’ambito premio Album Of The Year.

La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà l’8 febbraio 2022 presso l’iconica The O2 Arena.

BRIT AWARD 2022, TUTTE LE NOMINATION

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele – 30

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – =

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under SONG OF THE YEAR A1 x J1 – Latest Trends Adele – Easy On Me Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember Central Cee – Obsessed With You Dave and Stormzy – Clash Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) Glass Animals – Heatwave Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed KSI – Holiday Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love ARTIST OF THE YEAR Adele Dave Ed Sheeran Little Simz Sam Fender GROUP OF THE YEAR Coldplay D-Block Europe Little Mix London Grammar Wolf Alice INTERNATIONAL ARTIST Billie Eilish Doja Cat Lil Nas X Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift INTERNATIONAL GROUP ABBA BTS Måneskin Silk Sonic The War On Drugs INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9PM) Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever CKay – Love Nwantiti Doja Cat and SZA – Kiss Me More Drake and Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta – Heartbreak Anthem Jonasu – Black Magic Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Tjay and 6lack – Calling My Phone Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u Polo G – Rapstar The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay The Weekend – Save Your Tears Tiesto – The Business BEST NEW ARTIST Central Cee Griff Joy Crookes Little Simz Self Esteem RISING STAR Bree Runway Holly Humberstone (already announced as winner) Lola Young POP/R&B ACT Adele Dua Lipa Ed Sheeran Griff Joy Crookes DANCE ACT Becky Hill Calvin Harris Fred again.. Joel Corry Raye ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT Coldplay Glass Animals Sam Fender Tom Grennan Wolf Alice HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT AJ Tracey Central Cee Dave Ghetts Little Simz