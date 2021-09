I Trifecta presentano il cortometraggio di Nick Beggs

1. Clean Up On Aisle Five [03:07]

2. Check Engine Light [02:55]

3. Proto Molecule [02:20]

4. Auntie [02:57]

5. Venn Diagram [02:42]

6. The Enigma Of Mr. Fripp [02:44]

7. Sally Doo-Dally [02:54]

8. Have You Seen What The Neighbours Are Doing? [02:58] GUARDA IL VIDEO

9. The Mute Gospel [03:16]

10. Pavlov`s Dog Killed Schrodinger`s Cat [04:12 ] GUARDA IL VIDEO

11. Voyage Of Discovery [03:02]

12. Nightmare In Shining Armor [02:00] GUARDA IL VIDEO

13. Dry Martini [03:13]

14. Lie 2 Me And Take My Money [03:13]

15. Hold It Like That[03:28]