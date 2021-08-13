Lizzo da record su YouTube con il video di “Rumors”

Lizzo pubblica “Rumors” feat. Cardi B: record di visualizzazioni per il video che ha già superato un milione di visualizzazioni su YouTube

Con oltre un milione di visualizzazioni, il video di ‘Rumors’ nuovo singolo di Lizzo feat Cardi B, ha fatto il suo debutto col botto.

Ambientata in una ‘particolare’ antica Grecia, le due protagoniste interpretano due prorompenti dee greche. I loro stili, sapientemente mixati, fanno del brano una potente hit già molto apprezzata dal pubblico. Quella di ‘Rumors’ è la seconda collaborazione tra Lizzo e Cardi B: la prima è quella avvenuta nel film del 2019 ‘Le ragazze di Wall Street – Business Is Business’ (Hustlers).

‘Rumors’, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), va ad aggiungersi alla lunga lista dei successi firmati da Lizzo: il suo ultimo album ‘Cuz I Love You’ (2019), con oltre un milione di copie vendute, si è aggiudicato oltre al disco di platino, anche il titolo di ‘Best Progressive R&B Album ai Grammy Awards‘.

Online il video di ‘Rumors’

‘Rumors’, il testo

They don’t know I do it for the culture, god, damn

They say I should watch the shit I post, oh, god, damn

Say I’m turning big girls into hoes, oh, god, damn

They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, god, damn

All the rumors are true, yeah

What you heard, that’s true, yeah

I fuck him and you, yeah

If you believe I do that

Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah

NDA, no loose lips

Now them hoes tryna sue me

Bitch, I don’t give two shits

All the rumors are true, yeah

I’ve been into bamboo, yeah

Focused on this music

My ex-nigga, he blew it

Last year, I thought I would lose it

Rеading shit on the internet

My smoothie cleanse and my diet

No, I ain’t fuck Drake yet, ha!

Spending all your time tryna break a woman down

Realer shit is going on, baby, take a look around

If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hanging out

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch

(Talk, and talk, and talk, and talk) give ‘em something to talk about

Sick of rumors, ooh

But haters do what they do, uh

Haters do what they do (Cardi)

All the rumors are true, yeah

Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah

Made a million at Sue’s, yeah

Got me running with fake news, yeah

Cardi ain’t popping, no, that’s a machine (huh?)

Nobody listen, they buying them streams (hmm)

They even posted on blogs overseas

And lie in a language I can’t even read

The fuck do this mean?

Look, I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hits

Used to pop off when they pop shit (woo)

But I’m calmed down and I’m locked in

And my records live in the top ten

Lizzo! Teach me about big girl coochie (okay)

Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me

But I’m gonna keep doing what I wanna do

‘Cause all the rumors are, all the rumors are true (yeah)

They hated on me since school, yeah

I never thought I was cool, yeah

Now me and Cardi, we cool, yeah (yeah)

I love hoes on poles, yeah (woo)

I am body goals, yeah

This shit from my soul, yeah

Black people made rock ‘n’ roll, yeah

While you’re spending all your time tryna break a woman down

Realer shit is going on, baby, take a look around

If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hanging out

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch

What they say? (Yeah) what they say? (Yeah)

(Talk, and talk, and talk, and talk) give ‘em something to talk about

Sick of rumors, ooh

But haters do what they do

Haters do what they do