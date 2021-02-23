Kids’ Choice Awards 2021: ecco tutte le nomination

Justin Bieber e Stranger Things guidano le candidature ai Kids’ Choice Awards 2021: In Italia lo show andrà in onda il 19 marzo su Nickelodeon
Il countdown per l’edizione 2021 dei Kids’ Choice Awards può iniziare. Il premio votato dai ragazzi andrà in scena il 13 marzo (in Italia lo show andrà in onda il 19 marzo su Nickelodeon, canale 605 di Sky) a Los Angeles e oggi sono stati svelati conduttore e nomination.
Sarà Kenan Thompson a guidare la serata, che entusiasta ha detto: “Nickelodeon fa parte della mia vita e della mia famiglia da sempre e non vedo l’ora di presentare i Kids’ Choice Awards di quest’anno. Mi hanno tutti chiesto se sono preoccupato di essere ricoperto di slime… Naaaah. Arriverà veloce e freddo, ma non è il mio primo rodeo! Quindi, preparate litri e litri di slime che sono pronto! “.
Le candidature
Sul fronte candidature è Justin Bieber a regnare con cinque nomination. Lo segue Stranger Things con quattro. Ci sono, poi, Ariana Grande, I Croods 2: Una Nuova Era, Henry Danger, High School Musical: The Musical: La serie, Soul, Trolls World Tour e Wonder Woman 1984, tutti con tre nomination ciascuno.
Le esibizioni musicali saranno annunciate a breve. Sono, invece, aperte i le votazioni sul sito kca.nicktv.it.
Ecco tutte le categorie dei Kids’ Choice Awards e le rispettive nomination:
TELEVISIONE
Programma TV preferito (Ragazzi):
Alexa & Katie
Hai Paura del Buio?
Danger Force
Henry Danger
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
A casa di Raven
Programma TV preferito (Famiglie):
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Le amiche di mamma
The Mandalorian
Stranger Things
Young Sheldon
Reality show preferito:
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior Junior
LEGO Masters
Il Cantante Mascherato
The Voice
Cartone animato preferito:
Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
Baby Boss: Di nuovo in affari
LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
A casa dei Loud
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Star TV femminile preferita:
Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Le amiche di mamma)
Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, A casa di Raven)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Star TV maschile preferita:
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)
Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
FILM:
Film preferito:
Dolittle
Hamilton
Hubie Halloween
Mulan
Sonic the Hedgehog
Wonder Woman 1984
Attrice di film preferita:
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)
Anne Hathaway (Grande Strega Suprema, Le Streghe)
Vanessa Hudgens (Principesse, Nei Panni di una principessa: Ci risiamo!)
Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)
Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)
Attore di film preferito:
Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)
Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)
Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)
Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)
Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)
Film d’animazione preferito:
Onward
I Croods 2: Una Nuova Era
Phineas e Ferb: il film – Candace contro l’Universo
Trolls World Tour
Scoob!
Soul
Voce preferita da un film d’animazione:
Tina Fey (22, Soul)
Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)
Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, I Croods 2: Una Nuova Era)
Emma Stone (Eeep, I Croods 2: Una Nuova Era)
Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)
MUSICA:
Artista Femminile preferita:
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Artista Maschile preferito:
Drake
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Band preferita:
Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
OneRepublic
Collaborazione Musicale preferita:
“Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey
“Holy” – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
“Ice Cream” – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
Canzone preferita:
“Blinding Lights” The Weeknd
“Cardigan” by Taylor Swift
“Dynamite” by BTS
“Toosie Slide” by Drake
“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes
“Yummy” by Justin Bieber
Star globale preferita:
BTS (Asia)
Savannah Clarke (Australia)
David Guetta (Europa)
Master KG (Africa)
Taylor Swift (Nord America)
Sebastián Yatra (America Latina)
ALTRE CATEGORIE:
Star dei Social Femminile preferita:
Emma Chamberlain
Charli D’Amelio
GamerGirl
Addison Rae
JoJo Siwa
Maddie Ziegler
Star dei Social Maschile preferita:
James Charles
Jason Derulo
David Dobrik
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan’s World
Star dello sport femminile preferita:
Simone Biles
Alex Morgan
Naomi Osaka
Candace Parker
Megan Rapinoe
Serena Williams
Star dello sport Maschile preferito:
Tom Brady
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Lionel Messi
Russell Wilson
Videogame preferito:
Among Us
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Fortnite
Minecraft
Pokémon GO
Roblox
CATEGORIE ITALIANA: ecco le tre categorie votabili solo dai fan italiani.
Internet star preferita:
Cecilia Cantarano
DinsiemeE
Ryan Prevedel
Simone Berlini
Swami Caputo
Nuova star preferita:
Antony
Michelangelo Vizzini
SickVladi
VirgiTsch
Yusuf Panseri
Star comica preferita:
Daniele Davì
Martina Socrate
Paky
Scottecs
Tommaso Cassissa