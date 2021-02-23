Kids’ Choice Awards 2021: ecco tutte le nomination

Justin Bieber e Stranger Things guidano le candidature ai Kids’ Choice Awards 2021: In Italia lo show andrà in onda il 19 marzo su Nickelodeon

Il countdown per l’edizione 2021 dei Kids’ Choice Awards può iniziare. Il premio votato dai ragazzi andrà in scena il 13 marzo (in Italia lo show andrà in onda il 19 marzo su Nickelodeon, canale 605 di Sky) a Los Angeles e oggi sono stati svelati conduttore e nomination.

Sarà Kenan Thompson a guidare la serata, che entusiasta ha detto: “Nickelodeon fa parte della mia vita e della mia famiglia da sempre e non vedo l’ora di presentare i Kids’ Choice Awards di quest’anno. Mi hanno tutti chiesto se sono preoccupato di essere ricoperto di slime… Naaaah. Arriverà veloce e freddo, ma non è il mio primo rodeo! Quindi, preparate litri e litri di slime che sono pronto! “.

Le candidature

Sul fronte candidature è Justin Bieber a regnare con cinque nomination. Lo segue Stranger Things con quattro. Ci sono, poi, Ariana Grande, I Croods 2: Una Nuova Era, Henry Danger, High School Musical: The Musical: La serie, Soul, Trolls World Tour e Wonder Woman 1984, tutti con tre nomination ciascuno.

Le esibizioni musicali saranno annunciate a breve. Sono, invece, aperte i le votazioni sul sito kca.nicktv.it.

Ecco tutte le categorie dei Kids’ Choice Awards e le rispettive nomination:

TELEVISIONE

Programma TV preferito (Ragazzi) :

Alexa & Katie

Hai Paura del Buio?

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

A casa di Raven

Programma TV preferito (Famiglie):

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Le amiche di mamma

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things

Young Sheldon

Reality show preferito:

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

Il Cantante Mascherato

The Voice

Cartone animato preferito:

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks

Baby Boss: Di nuovo in affari

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

A casa dei Loud

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Star TV femminile preferita:

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Le amiche di mamma)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, A casa di Raven)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Star TV maschile preferita :

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

FILM:

Film preferito:

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984

Attrice di film preferita:

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)

Anne Hathaway (Grande Strega Suprema, Le Streghe)

Vanessa Hudgens (Principesse, Nei Panni di una principessa: Ci risiamo!)

Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)

Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)

Attore di film preferito:

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)

Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)

Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)

Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)

Film d’animazione preferito:

Onward

I Croods 2: Una Nuova Era

Phineas e Ferb: il film – Candace contro l’Universo

Trolls World Tour

Scoob!

Soul

Voce preferita da un film d’animazione:

Tina Fey (22, Soul)

Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)

Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, I Croods 2: Una Nuova Era)

Emma Stone (Eeep, I Croods 2: Una Nuova Era)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)

MUSICA:

Artista Femminile preferita:

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Artista Maschile preferito:

Drake

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Band preferita:

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

Collaborazione Musicale preferita:

“Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey

“Holy” – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

“Ice Cream” – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

Canzone preferita:

“Blinding Lights” The Weeknd

“Cardigan” by Taylor Swift

“Dynamite” by BTS

“Toosie Slide” by Drake

“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes

“Yummy” by Justin Bieber

Star globale preferita:

BTS (Asia)

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europa)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (Nord America)

Sebastián Yatra (America Latina)

ALTRE CATEGORIE:

Star dei Social Femminile preferita:

Emma Chamberlain

Charli D’Amelio

GamerGirl

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

Maddie Ziegler

Star dei Social Maschile preferita:

James Charles

Jason Derulo

David Dobrik

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

Star dello sport femminile preferita:

Simone Biles

Alex Morgan

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Megan Rapinoe

Serena Williams

Star dello sport Maschile preferito:

Tom Brady

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

Russell Wilson

Videogame preferito:

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokémon GO

Roblox

CATEGORIE ITALIANA: ecco le tre categorie votabili solo dai fan italiani.

Internet star preferita:

Cecilia Cantarano

DinsiemeE

Ryan Prevedel

Simone Berlini

Swami Caputo

Nuova star preferita:

Antony

Michelangelo Vizzini

SickVladi

VirgiTsch

Yusuf Panseri

Star comica preferita:

Daniele Davì

Martina Socrate

Paky

Scottecs

Tommaso Cassissa