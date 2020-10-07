MTV EMAs 2020, Lady Gaga guida le nomination

MTV EMAs 2020, aperte le votazioni online: Lady Gaga guida le nomination. Tra i candidati a Best Italian Act: Diodato, Levante, Elettra Lamborghini, Irama e Random
È Lady Gaga a guidare le nomination ai prossimi Mtv Emas 2020, la kermesse che ogni anno premia i cantanti internazionali più popolari in Europa. La popstar è a quota sette candidature. Tra queste ‘Best artist’, ‘Best pop’ e ‘Best video’ per il suo duetto con Ariana Grande in ‘Rain on me’. La canzone figura anche in ‘Best song’ e ‘Best collaboration’. I Bts e Justin Bieber la rincorrono con cinque nomination ciascuno.
Nella gara, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), spazio anche agli artisti italiani. Concorrono per il ‘Best italian act’ Diodato, Levante, Irama, Elettra Lamborghini e Random. Quest’ultimo, come ogni anno, è stato scelto dai fan. Il cantante di ‘Sono un bravo ragazzo un po’ fuori di testa’ è stato il più votato nelle Instagram Stories di Mtv Italia.
Ce l’ha fatta su Achille Lauro, Elodie, Ghali, Pinguini Tattici Nucleari ed Elodie. La cantante romana ha perso nel testa a testa finale. Torna anche la categoria ‘Best Local Act’ che vede nominati Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion e Cardi B per ‘Best US Act’, Justin Bieber e The Weeknd per ‘Best Canadian Act’ e Dua Lipa per ‘Best UK & Ireland Act’. Tre le nuove categorie introdotte quest’anno: ‘Best latin’, ‘Video for good’ e ‘Best Virtual Live’.
LA LISTA COMPLETA DELLE NOMINATION – MTV EMA 2020
Best Video
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
Demi Lovato – I Love Me
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD
Best Virtual Live
BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Best Italian Act
Diodato
Elettra Lamborghini
Irama
Levante
Random