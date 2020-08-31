Mtv Video Music Awards 2020: trionfa Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga dominatrice assoluta degli Mtv Video Music Awards 2020. A The Weeknd, che ricorda Jacob Blake, il premio per il Video of the year

Appariscente, spettacolare e d’impatto. La stella degli Mtv Video Music Awards 2020 è stata sicuramente Lady Gaga. La cantante, tra i performer nella serata di premiazioni che si è tenuta nella notte del 30 agosto a New York, ha catalizzato l’attenzione su di sé prima con una performance da urlo, poi imponendosi come vincitrice assoluta dell’edizione.

I premi di Gaga

Ben cinque i premi che la popstar si è portata a casa: Artist of the Year, Best collaboration per “Rain on Me” con Ariana Grande e Best song per la stessa canzone, Best Cinematography per il video del brano e TriCon Award. Quest’ultimo è l’ultimo nato dei Video Music Awards, creato per omaggiare chi eccelle in più campi. Gaga lo ha fatto nella musica, nel cinema e nel campo della moda/make up.

Gli occhi però, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), erano tutti puntati sull’esibizione di Miss Germanotta. La 34enne ha regalato al pubblico un medley di “Chromatica II”, “911”, “Rain on me” con Ariana Grande e “Stupid love”. Mascherina in viso per le due cantanti e per i ballerini. Un unico appello: indossatela.

A The Weeknd “Video of the year”

Il video dell’anno è, invece, “Blinding lights” di The Weeknd. L’artista si è esibito agli MTV Music Awards con il brano in cima a un grattacielo. “È difficile festeggiare, dirò solo giustizia per Jacob Blake e per giustizia Breonna Taylor” ha poi affermato portando l’attualità agli Mtv Video Music Awards 2020.

L’artista infatti ha voluto esprimere la sua vicinanza al movimento Black Lives Matter ritirando il premio sul palco.

QUI tutte le altre performance

Ecco, invece, la lista di tutti i vincitori:

Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga – VINCITORE

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Video of the Year

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – VINCITORE

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”

Doja Cat: “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” – VINCITORE

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Post Malone: “Circles”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” – VINCITORE

Best Pop

BTS: “On” – VINCITORE

Halsey: “You Should Be Sad”

Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “Lover”

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

Blackpink

BTS – VINCITORE

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Monsta X

Now United

Twenty One Pilots

Best K-Pop

BTS: “On” – VINCITORE

EXO: “Obession”

(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God”

Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone”

Red Velvet: “Psycho”

Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys: “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle: “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker: “Eleven”

Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – VINCITORE

Best Alternative

The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low: “Some Kind of Disaster”

Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine” – VINCITORE

Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”

PUSH Best New Artist

Doja Cat – VINCITORE



Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby: “Bop”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” – VINCITORE



Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room”

Best Latin

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin: “China”

Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita”

J Balvin: “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”

Maulma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena” – VINCITORE

Best Rock

Blink-182: “Happy Days”

Coldplay: “Orphans” – VINCITORE



Evanescence: “Wasted on You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day: “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers: “Caution”

Best Music Video From Home

5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U” – VINCITORE



Blink-182: “Happy Days”

Drake: “Toosie Slide”

John Legend: “Bigger Love”

Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”

CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home – VINCITORE



DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether

John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

Video For Good

Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”

H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe” – VINCITORE



Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift – VINCITORE



The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi

Best Cinematography

5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby: “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry: “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss – VINCITORE



The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

Best Art Direction

A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone – VINCITORE



Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 – VINCITORE



Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

Best Choreography

BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun – VINCITORE

CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby: “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani: “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Best Editing

Halsey: “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo: “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico – VINCITORE



ROSALÍA: “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana