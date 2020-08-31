Mtv Video Music Awards 2020: trionfa Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga dominatrice assoluta degli Mtv Video Music Awards 2020. A The Weeknd, che ricorda Jacob Blake, il premio per il Video of the year
Appariscente, spettacolare e d’impatto. La stella degli Mtv Video Music Awards 2020 è stata sicuramente Lady Gaga. La cantante, tra i performer nella serata di premiazioni che si è tenuta nella notte del 30 agosto a New York, ha catalizzato l’attenzione su di sé prima con una performance da urlo, poi imponendosi come vincitrice assoluta dell’edizione.
I premi di Gaga
Ben cinque i premi che la popstar si è portata a casa: Artist of the Year, Best collaboration per “Rain on Me” con Ariana Grande e Best song per la stessa canzone, Best Cinematography per il video del brano e TriCon Award. Quest’ultimo è l’ultimo nato dei Video Music Awards, creato per omaggiare chi eccelle in più campi. Gaga lo ha fatto nella musica, nel cinema e nel campo della moda/make up.
Gli occhi però, spiega la Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), erano tutti puntati sull’esibizione di Miss Germanotta. La 34enne ha regalato al pubblico un medley di “Chromatica II”, “911”, “Rain on me” con Ariana Grande e “Stupid love”. Mascherina in viso per le due cantanti e per i ballerini. Un unico appello: indossatela.
A The Weeknd “Video of the year”
Il video dell’anno è, invece, “Blinding lights” di The Weeknd. L’artista si è esibito agli MTV Music Awards con il brano in cima a un grattacielo. “È difficile festeggiare, dirò solo giustizia per Jacob Blake e per giustizia Breonna Taylor” ha poi affermato portando l’attualità agli Mtv Video Music Awards 2020.
L’artista infatti ha voluto esprimere la sua vicinanza al movimento Black Lives Matter ritirando il premio sul palco.
Ecco, invece, la lista di tutti i vincitori:
Artist of the Year
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga – VINCITORE
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Video of the Year
Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift: “The Man”
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – VINCITORE
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”
Doja Cat: “Say So”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” – VINCITORE
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
Post Malone: “Circles”
Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
Best Collaboration
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” – VINCITORE
Best Pop
BTS: “On” – VINCITORE
Halsey: “You Should Be Sad”
Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift: “Lover”
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
Blackpink
BTS – VINCITORE
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Monsta X
Now United
Twenty One Pilots
Best K-Pop
BTS: “On” – VINCITORE
EXO: “Obession”
(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God”
Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone”
Red Velvet: “Psycho”
Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Best R&B
Alicia Keys: “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle: “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker: “Eleven”
Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – VINCITORE
Best Alternative
The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low: “Some Kind of Disaster”
Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine” – VINCITORE
Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”
PUSH Best New Artist
Doja Cat – VINCITORE
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
Yungblud
Best Hip-Hop
DaBaby: “Bop”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage” – VINCITORE
Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room”
Best Latin
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin: “China”
Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita”
J Balvin: “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”
Maulma ft. J Balvin: “Qué Pena” – VINCITORE
Best Rock
Blink-182: “Happy Days”
Coldplay: “Orphans” – VINCITORE
Evanescence: “Wasted on You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day: “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers: “Caution”
Best Music Video From Home
5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U” – VINCITORE
Blink-182: “Happy Days”
Drake: “Toosie Slide”
John Legend: “Bigger Love”
Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”
Best Quarantine Performance
Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”
CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home – VINCITORE
DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute
Video For Good
Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish: “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”
H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe” – VINCITORE
Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift: “The Man”
Best Direction
Billie Eilish: “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat: “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift: “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift – VINCITORE
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
Best Cinematography
5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby: “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry: “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss – VINCITORE
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
Best Art Direction
A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone – VINCITORE
Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift: “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 – VINCITORE
Harry Styles: “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Best Choreography
BTS: “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun – VINCITORE
CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby: “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa: “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani: “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Best Editing
Halsey: “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo: “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico – VINCITORE
ROSALÍA: “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana