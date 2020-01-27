Billie Eilish trionfa ai Grammy Awards e fa la storia: è la prima donna a vincere i 4 premi principali agli Oscar della musica e la prima artista a vincerli tutti in ben 39 anni

Billie Eilish si conferma donna dei record. Dopo aver sbancato ogni classifica, la scorsa notte, alla cerimonia di premiazione dei Grammy Awards, la cantante è anche entrata nella storia. È la prima donna a vincere i 4 premi principali agli Oscar della musica e la prima artista a vincerli tutti in ben 39 anni. L’ultimo a conquistare tutte le statuette, come ricorda l’agenzia di stampa Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), era stato Cristopher Cross.

Allo Staple Center di Los Angeles, Billie si è portata a casa i premi per Song of the year con “Bad Guy”, Best new artist, Album of the year e Record of the year con “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. All’artista anche tre premi minori: Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical e Best Pop Vocal Album. Settimo ed ultimo riconoscimento alla produzione del disco consegnato all’inseparabile fratello Finneas, Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.



Nella notte del lutto per la morte improvvisa di Kobe Bryant e sua figlia Gianna, sono le donne a trionfare e non solo con Billie Eilish. A Lizzo tre premi: Best Traditional R&B Performance per “Jarome”, il Best Urban Contemporary album per “Cuz I Love You” e Best Pop Solo Performance. Rosalìa è Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album con “El Mal Querer”.



